Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis has confirmed fans' worst fears after the explosive finale of its 21st season on Thursday night (15 May).

Warning: This article contains Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers

The show was left on a shocking cliffhanger when it was revealed that a highly flammable acetylene tank, which was believed to be empty, had accidentally leaked its volatile contents to the operating rooms on the floor above.

The episode concluded with a dramatic explosion with the last shot showing Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) staring on in shock as flames engulf the hospital.

When asked about the futures of the show’s most beloved characters, showrunner Meg Marinis was not optimistic.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I feel like a lot of people are probably sitting in operating rooms, so unless you saw them and where they were when that explosion went off, I don’t think we can say anyone is necessarily safe.”

Chris Carmack’s character, Link, who was shown in the operating room, was almost certainly in harm’s way. Link had celebrated his wedding day and marriage to Jo (Camilla Luddington) the episode before.

open image in gallery Grey’s Antomy star Ellen Pompeo ( ABC )

The show also suggested that Jules (Adelaide Kane), Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Monica (Natalie Morales) and Adams (Niko Terho), who were also in and around the operating floor, could also be at risk.

Marinis added: “We saw Jo outside the building, but we didn’t see her leave, so it just depends on the exit she took, I guess.”

The only characters who are likely confirmed safe are Meredith and Warren (Jason George), though he was seen running back into the building to help. The episode also suggested that Teddy had left the building since Bailey was told that no one had seen her for hours.

In the episode, titled “How Do I Live”, a mother (played by guest star Piper Perabo) of a child patient who became unresponsive after brain surgery brings a highly flammable tank into the operating room to force the doctors to perform a high-risk surgery.

When the tank topples over - to everyone’s shock and relief - it is revealed to be empty. Presuming themselves safe, the episode draws to a close, only for a shock twist to reveal that it wasn’t empty to start. The valve must have been opened and will cause an explosion on the operating floor.

open image in gallery Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey in Grey's Anatomy ( YouTube / ABC )

Marinis said: “I love that we twist it in the very end. You think everything is going to be just fine. But if you’re a long-term Grey’s fan, you hear that music start to pick up in the end and you know that it’s not going to be fine.”

As for now, even Marinis is not exactly sure who will and will not survive.

“We go back in the writer's room on Monday,” she said. “I definitely have thoughts. Whether or not those thoughts change, that can always happen. I haven’t put pen to paper yet, but it’ll be very soon that I do.”

She explained that “everybody has very passionate feelings about their favourite characters” but “if we can get the writers upset then we know we’re doing it right.”

Marinis also acknowledged that most of the recent Grey’s Anatomy exits have been announced before they are killed off or left. She said: “It’s really hard because so many things get out before you want them to get out. But, what can you do? You just have to hope that it doesn’t get out.”

The ABC medical drama can currently be streamed on Disney Plus in the UK, with its 22nd season expected to be released this autumn.