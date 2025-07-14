Gregg Wallace: Timeline of misconduct review amid MasterChef sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”, a report has said.

In November 2024 the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found that the “majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018”, with only one allegation substantiated after 2018.

It also concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace has faced allegations of historical misconduct (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here we take a look at the allegations made against the TV star:

– July 14 2025

A report into Gregg Wallace’s alleged inappropriate behaviour is published.

Of the 83 allegations against Gregg Wallace, 45 were substantiated — mostly involving inappropriate sexual language and humour.

Of the substantiated claims, some related to other inappropriate language, being in a state of undress, and one case of unwanted physical contact.

The report found that 94% of the allegations against Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018.

Only one allegation was substantiated post-2018.

– November 28 2024

Wallace faces allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News.

The TV star steps away from presenting MasterChef while Banijay, the show’s production company, announces it is conducting an external review to “fully and impartially investigate” the claims against him.

BBC News says allegations include the presenter “talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to ‘give her a fashion show’, and telling a junior female colleague he was not wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans”.

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2011, says he told “sexualised” jokes during filming.

Model Ulrika Jonsson tells The Telegraph that when she competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2017, Wallace allegedly had to apologise after making a “rape joke”, which caused another female contestant to become “really distressed”.

Sir Rod Stewart takes to Instagram following the accusations, accusing Wallace of “humiliating” his wife Penny Lancaster on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

Producer and director Dawn Elrick posts a letter on Instagram which includes a number of anonymous accounts from people who allege they “have experienced sexism and sexual harassment within the TV industry”. She claims the letter, which accuses Wallace of making lewd comments, was sent to the BBC in 2022.

The TV star’s lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, BBC News reports.

Wallace thanks his Instagram followers for “showing their support”.

– November 29 2024

Wallace faces a string of new allegations with one woman, who worked on a travel show with him, accusing him of making “lesbian jokes constantly”, as reported by BBC News.

The charity Ambitious About Autism says it had dropped Wallace as an ambassador, citing the “recent allegations”.

open image in gallery Wallace was a longstanding presenter of MasterChef (Yui Mok/PA)

– November 30 2024

The Sunday Telegraph reports producer Georgia Harding, who worked on MasterChef between 2014 and 2015 and later Eat Well For Less, claimed she raised concerns about “inappropriate” behaviour from him while working on the show.

Banijay UK confirms it has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead the investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour.

– December 1 2024

Wallace says in a video posted to Instagram that accusations about him making sexual comments towards staff and guests have come from “middle-class women of a certain age”.

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp tells BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend that she was “so embarrassed” she thought she “might cry” after Wallace allegedly made a comment to her about his sex life.

Celebrity MasterChef 2012 champion Emma Kennedy tells Times Radio the former greengrocer “just doesn’t understand that some behaviour is completely inappropriate”.

– December 2 2024

Downing Street says Wallace’s response to the accusations being made against him was “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

A spokesperson also says that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the Wallace row.

Following the backlash, Wallace apologises for any “offence” or “upset” he caused with his remarks and said he will now “take some time out” while the investigation is under way.

– December 3 2024

Two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials are pulled from the BBC’s schedule.

Wallace faces fresh allegations with one woman claiming he touched her bottom after an event and another alleging he pressed his crotch against her while filming on a different show, according to BBC News.

– December 4 2024

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says politicians should be ready to put in place “mechanisms” that would instil “confidence” that women will be taken seriously in reports of inappropriate behaviour after a Labour MP asked him about “women of a certain age”, reflecting comments Wallace apologised for.

MasterChef presenter John Torode says in a social media post that he “loves being part of” the programme and “will continue to be a part of it” after Wallace stepped back from the show.

A ghostwriter claims Wallace sexually harassed her while she was working on his 2012 autobiography.

– December 10 2024

Ms Nandy says she is “prepared to take further action” if the creative industries cannot address “cultures of silence and issues being swept under the rug” in relation to claims of misconduct while appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee.

– April 25 2025

Wallace tells the Daily Mail he “thought about suicide all the time” after allegations of misconduct were made against him.

– July 8 2025

Wallace is sacked as MasterChef presenter following the inquiry into his alleged misconduct by production company Banijay, BBC News reports.

Fresh claims about the TV presenter are made from 50 more people to the corporation including allegations he groped one MasterChef worker and pulled his trousers down in front of another, BBC News says.

The majority claim he made inappropriate sexual comments, with 11 women accusing him of inappropriate sexual behaviour, such as groping and touching.

BBC News says it has not seen the final review from Banijay, but it is understood the presenter has been sacked.

In an Instagram post the former greengrocer claims he had been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him, ahead of the published review.

He also said he recognises that some of his humour and language was inappropriate “at times” and apologised for this.