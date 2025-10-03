Greg James taken aback by Taylor Swift wedding revelation during Radio 1 interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James was taken by surprise when Taylor Swift invited him to her forthcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

James, who has regularly interviewed the pop superstar since the start of her career, was speaking to Swift about her new album The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on Friday.

During their discussion, James said that Swift seems happy in her life right now, noting her relationship and engagement to NFL star Kelce in August.

The 39-year-old broadcaster, clearly in awe of the athlete, joked he’d like to play catch with Kelce and for him to also “do a wrestling move on me into a pool”.

“That’s gonna happen as soon as he sees you at our wedding,” Swift said in response.

James appeared to be taken aback by the wedding invite revelation. “Am I coming?” he asked. “Obviously,” Swift confirmed.

open image in gallery Greg James appeared stunned that he was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ( BBC Radio One )

“People don’t think that we are actually friends,” Swift added, while recalling James’s infamous “shower” joke from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2018.

James also asked if it would be a destination wedding but didn’t get an answer.

In 2023, James bemoaned destination weddings. “‘If the people who are getting married aren’t from that place, and have no connection to it, why are you basically forcing everyone to go on holiday with you?” he told the Metro.

However, he said on Instagram after the invite from Swift: “Willing to make an exception for this particular destination wedding.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift said she is experiencing nothing but joy about the album’s release. “With this album, my life is in exactly the same spot as when I wrote the record,” she said.

The 35-year-old pop star’s latest record, produced with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, dropped at midnight ET (5am UK time) on Friday, 3 October, and is already expected to dominate global charts, as fans scramble to unpack the meaning behind her lyrics.

open image in gallery ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is Taylor Swift’s 12 studio album ( PA Media )

In a four-star review, The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor praised the album, writing: “Having completed Eras, the biggest tour in music in history, and shattered a few more industry records, Swift has seemingly raised the bar higher than any other artist can hope to reach – at least this decade. So what next? In the case of this album, her answer seems to be to go as rogue as she fancies.

“Sonically, this is one of Swift’s most experimental albums, one where she flits between Stevie Nicks-indebted pop-rock (“Opalite”), the Folklore-meets-Reputation backdrop of “Honey” – with its stuttery beats, fuzzy Hammond organs and cascading piano notes – and even Jackson 5 funk on the innuendo-ridden “Wood”, the most outrageous song she’s ever released. In theme, too, she is giddy and in love one moment, pen sharpened and ready to draw blood the next.”