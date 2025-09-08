Teen Titans actor claims he was fired by Warner Bros after going public with Parkinson’s diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teen Titans voice actor Greg Cipes has accused Warner Bros of axing him immediately after he went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, which a source close to the production denies.

Cipes, 45, has voiced Beast Boy in Cartoon Network’s popular sci-fi franchise for 24 years, beginning with its original five-season series Teen Titans, which ran from 2003 to 2006. He has since reprised the green superhero, along with several other characters, in subsequent movies and spin-offs, including the ongoing Teen Titans Go!

According to internet journalist and DC brand influencer Emmanuel Newsome, Cipes was removed from the role earlier this year.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Newsome recalled his recent interview with Cipes, in which the actor shared “lots of upsetting details and information about how he was wrongfully terminated.”

“Greg told me he has been discriminated against because of his Parkinson’s and they are trying to steal his voice and replace him with a mimic for the new Teen Titans Go! season.”

Greg Cipes voiced several 'Teen Titans' characters, including Beast Boy, in the original cartoon series and numerous spinoffs ( Getty Images/Cartoon Network )

Newsome called on Teen Titans fans to sign a petition to “save Beast Boy,” saying: “Greg needs your help!”

In the post’s comment section, Cipes further alleged that “Warner Brothers literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis.”

“It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life,” he added.

However, a source close to production told The Independent that while the actor’s longtime character of Beast Boy is indeed being recast, the move was made not because of his medical condition but due to “creative decisions.”

They also said that the studio offered Cipes another role in the series as well as a development deal, both of which the actor accepted. The insider said the studio is surprised that Cipes failed to include these additional details and that he came out with these bombshell allegations.

The Independent has contacted Cipes for comment.

Cipes originated Beast Boy in Cartoon Network’s early aughts Teen Titans series. He’s gone on to play the character in numerous TV movies, such as 2006’s Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2018’s Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, and 2021’s Teen Titans Go! Space Jam, as well as a series of shorts, titled New Teen Titans, which premiered in 2011.

In 2013, he joined the long-running Teen Titans Go! series, which has been renewed for a 10th season. He not only starred as Beast Boy across nine seasons, but additionally voiced the characters of Snowman, Starro, The Calf, Al, and many more.

Cipes is also known for his voice acting in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Legend of Korra, and Gravity Falls. He has also appeared in several episodes of the sitcom The Middle.