Great British Sewing Bee announces new host as Sara Pascoe replaced after three years

The BBC has confirmed that Sophie Willan will be the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee as Sara Pascoe is replaced after three years on the programme.

Willan will join judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young as they assess the sewing skills of contestants from across the country.

Pascoe had been hosting the programme since the eighth season of the show in 2022 and after a one-year hiatus, returned to present the programme for its 11th season this year. Previous presenters have included Joe Lycett, Claudia Winkleman, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Willan, 37, is a Bafta-winning writer and comedian known for her sitcom Alma’s Not Normal. She will also take over for the Christmas Celebrity Special later this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Sophie Willan to the Great British Sewing Bee,” said Cal Turner, commissioning editor at the corporation.

“With her boundless enthusiasm and energy, Sophie will bring her own unique spark to the sewing room alongside Patrick and Esme. We’d also like to thank Sara Pascoe for three brilliant series - her humour and charm have been a joy for viewers and stitchers alike."

Tom Davies, executive producer at Love Productions added: “We are so excited to have Sophie join the Sewing Bee team and we cannot wait to see what she brings to the Sewing Room.”

open image in gallery Sophie Willan will host ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ ( BBC )

After taking a year out, Pascoe had previously said that she had “appreciated” the time off.

“I also appreciated – having had a bit of a break – coming back and feeling very comfortable in the role,” she told the Radio Times.

“Obviously, when it's new, you're working out how to do the job: what works, what doesn’t. When I first started, I found talking to the sewers all day sometimes felt a bit like: ‘Oh, what should I ask them next?’”

open image in gallery Pascoe has been replaced after three years hosting the programme ( Getty Images )

The next series of the show, which sees people compete for the title of “Britain’s best home sewer”, will be released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year.

Last week, Willan was also announced as a judge on the Drag Race UK judging panel.