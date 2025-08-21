Great British Sewing Bee judge laments ‘loss of pride in making things’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant has expressed his regret over the loss of pride in relation to artisanship and craft.

The 53-year-old Scottish designer is presenting the latest series of the popular BBC show, which he has has judged since 2013.

As this week’s guest on The Independent’s Like This Love This podcast, Grant opened up about the books, movies, TV shows and podcasts that have left an impression on him.

Grant told Lucie McInerney that he felt a sense of sadness at the lack of quality in modern day products and how the idea of what people do for work has changed. He explained that he felt there was “a loss of pride in making things”.

“Do it as quickly as you can, doesn’t matter how s*** it is, move on to the next thing,” he said of modern day products.

Grant judges the Great British Sewing Bee ( BBC/Love Productions )

Addressing how the doing things well takes time, Grant explained that he felt the arts had now become pastimes that middle-class people pay money to do whereas they used to be people’s jobs. Meanwhile, he said billionaires are “cosplaying at being beekeepers”.

The Great British Sewing Bee, presented by Sara Pascoe, is currently on air, with 12 new contestants hoping to earn the title of Britain’s best sewer.

Contestants have been tested on on themes ranging from art and movies to the 1920s and South Korea by judges Grant and Esme Young.

The Great British Sewing Bee is available to watch on BBC One every Tuesday at 9pm and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.