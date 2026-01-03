Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Great British Bake Off is set to shake up its format with the introduction of Audience Choice Week.

The cosy Channel 4 baking show will launch the new theme later this year, handing creative control to fans for the first time.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have invited viewers to submit their ideas for signature bakes, technical tests, and showstoppers.

Producers will then select a winning suggestion that will feature in the forthcoming 17th series.

Anyone wanting to pitch an idea for consideration must do so at this link by Sunday 18 January at 1pm. Applications to compete as a baker, however, are now closed.

Announcing the news, Hollywood said: “For the first time ever, Prue and I are going to be sharing the reins for this Audience Choice week. We want to give our brilliant viewers the chance to help shape the show, and see their ideas come to life in the tent.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what great ideas come through. People often come up to me in the street with challenges they wish they could see on the show, well now is the perfect opportunity!”

Leith added: “I’m really looking forward to Bake Off’s very first Audience Choice week, giving the show’s fans the opportunity to have their say about what bakes they’d like to see in the tent next year.”

open image in gallery Great British Bake Off 2025 winner revealed after tense finale ( Channel 4 )

While the themes vary from season to season, The Great British Bake Off always features core weeks such as Cake, Biscuit, Bread, Pastry, and Dessert.

Over the years, new themes such as Chocolate Week have been introduced, alongside other one-off themes like Botanicals Week, which incorporated floral and herbal flavours, and Back to School Week, inspired by nostalgic school desserts like traybake and custards.

Last month, the cast of Channel 4’s beloved sitcom Peep Show reunited for The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special.

open image in gallery 'Disastrous' swiss roll sends scientist Hassan home in first week of Bake Off ( The Great British Bake Off/ ITV )

Competing against Matt King, Sophie Winkleman, Isy Suttie, and David Mitchell, Olivia Colman emerged the victor. The Oscar winner took home the coveted Bake Off cake stand for her prize.

Robert Webb was absent from the reunion but sent in a video message to be aired during the episode.

The Great British Bake Off returns later this year, with an exact date yet to be announced.