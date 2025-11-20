Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peep Show fans are in for a Christmas treat, with the cast of the much-loved sitcom due to reunite for the first time in 10 years.

Fan favourites David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman will be donning their festive jumpers to compete in the Great British Bake Off Christmas special.

It will be the first time that the cast is seen together since Peep Show wrapped in 2015 after nine acclaimed seasons.

The actors will be tackling a series of seasonal baking challenges to be judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will host as usual.

The actors who famously portrayed Mark (Mitchell), Sophie (Colman), Big Suze (Winkleman), Super Hans (King), and Dobby (Suttie) will be taking part.

Absent from the line-up, though, is Robert Webb, who led the show as Jeremy alongside Mitchell’s Mark.

The episode will air on Channel 4 this Christmas period. An exact date and time is yet to be announced.

Previous Channel 4 titles to have taken part in a festive Bake Off special include the cast of Derry Girls and It’s A Sin.

Created by Andrew O’Connor, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, Peep Show followed the dysfunctional lives of Mark and Jeremy, who met at Dartmouth University and live together in a flat in Croydon, south London.

open image in gallery The cast of ‘Peep Show’ reunite for a Bake Off Christmas special ( Channel 4 )

The Bafta-winning series, which aired on Channel 4 from 2003 to 2015, is known for its unique filming style with point-of-view camera shots overlaid with internal monologues.

Fans have been begging for a reunion since the show came to an end, and while a Bake Off Christmas special is not exactly what they had in mind, viewers are sure to be delighted at the news nonetheless.

Earlier this year, Mitchell and Webb hit out at the current state of British sketch shows. The duo said the genre has fallen into a “coma” in the past decade after being abandoned by broadcasters.

open image in gallery ‘Peep Show’ ran wrapped in 2015 after nine seasons ( Channel 4 )

Sitcoms have been a casualty of the TV industry’s narrowing budget in recent years, with the Noughties often seen as the golden years for popular sitcoms.

Following the success of Peep Show, the pair collaborated on the BBC’s That Mitchell and Webb Look, which won a Bafta for best comedy programme before coming to an end after four seasons. In September, they debuted their sketch show We Are Not Helping.