BBC chat show The Graham Norton Show is now streaming 24/7 in North America after a dedicated channel launched on The Roku Channel.

The Graham Norton Show Channel is available to Roku customers across the United States and Canada, offering viewers back-to-back archive episodes of the award-winning show.

In a statement, Norton said: “I am so happy to be on Roku with my show. I imagine audiences are drawn to my A-list guests rather than me!”

The flagship BBC talk show attracts the biggest names in entertainment, including Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Harrison Ford, Elton John, Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, and Dame Judi Dench.

Norton added that the best talk show guests share certain qualities. “There is an art to storytelling. So, when a star can tell a great tale with a good beginning, an exciting middle, and most importantly a hilarious ending, they’re always welcome on my sofa,” said the host. “They make my job so enjoyable.”

The Graham Norton Show has been broadcast on the BBC since 2007 and currently airs in a prime late night slot on Fridays. Norton has won a string of awards for the show, including nine BAFTAs and an International Emmy.

The show is currently in its 32nd season. Episodes from seasons 14 to 25 will air on Roku’s The Graham Norton Show Channel.

Episodes of the latest season are broadcast in the U.S. on AMC+ and BBC America. Episodes are also available through Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Roku.

The show regularly generates headlines with the ribald stories told by celebrity guests. Last month, Keira Knightley raised eyebrows by revealing she once gifted a sex toy to Michael Fassbender.

Fassbender starred opposite Knightley in the 2011 film A Dangerous Method, which focused on the relationship between psychoanalysts Carl Jung (Fassbender) and Sigmund Freud (played by Viggo Mortensen). Knightley, meanwhile, played Jung’s patient-turned-colleague Sabrina Spielrein.

In the movie, the three become embroiled in a love triangle; one scene in the film required Fassbender’s Jung to “spank” Knightley’s character.

“Basically it was about spanking,” Knightley told Norton of the movie. “Michael had to spank me.”

Fassbender joked: “I was the spanker. You were the spankee.”

In line with the themes of A Dangerous Method and the memorable scene, Knightley thought it appropriate to give her co-stars, including Fassbender, a spanking paddle as a gift.

“I bought Michael and three other cast members their very own spanking paddles,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star recalled. “I had to go into a sex shop and say, ‘Hello, can I have three spanking paddles, please?’”