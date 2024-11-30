Keira Knightley reveals why she once gave Michael Fassbender a sex toy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Actors are known to sometimes gift their co-stars a parting gift after a film wraps – but Keira Knightley’s previous choice of present is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

The Love Actually star, 39, was a guest on Friday night’s episode (29 November) of The Graham Norton Show.

She was joined on the red sofa by Cher, Josh Brolin and Michael Fassbender – the recipient of her NSFW gift more than a decade ago.

Fassbender, 47, had starred opposite Knightley in the 2011 film A Dangerous Method, about the relationship between psychoanalysts Carl Jung (Fassbender) and Sigmund Freud (played by Viggo Mortensen).

Knightley, meanwhile, played Jung’s patient-turned-colleague Sabrina Spielrein. The three become embroiled in a love triangle.

One scene in the film required Fassbender’s Jung to “spank” Knightley’s character.

“Basically it was about spanking,” Knightley told Norton of the movie. “Michael had to spank me.”

Fassbender joked: “I was the spanker. You were the spankee.”

open image in gallery Light in on magic: Knightley and Fassbender in ‘A Dangerous Method’

Given the themes of A Dangerous Method and the memorable shooting of the scene, Knightley thought it appropriate to give her co-stars, including Fassbender, a spanking paddle as a gift.

“I bought Michael and three other cast members their very own spanking paddles,” she said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recalled: “I had to go into a sex shop and say, ‘Hello, can I have three spanking paddles, please?’”

Elsewhere during the conversation, the actors shed some light on how difficult it was to make the spanking scenes realistic without causing Knightley pain.

In the end, they ended up putting a Yellow Pages book “between [her] bum and the paddle”.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Knightley – who is due to star in Netflix’s new show Black Doves – also opened up about her true feelings towards the now-controversial scene in Love Actually, which fans have deemed “creepy”.

The actor appears in a famous scene in the holiday classic, during which Andrew Lincoln’s character appears on her doorstep and declares his love for her using cardboard signs.

Knightley recalled a “creepy and sweet” momen. t she shared with a car full of builders who recreated the moment in an unlikely situation.

“I was stuck in traffic for ages recently and a car full of builders next to me started holding up the signs like in the movie,” said Knightley.

“It was creepy and sweet at the same time, much like it was in the film.”

Love Actually has been reappraised several times since its release two decades ago, with critics debating whether the film is as romantic as it initially appeared.