Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graeme Turner, a contestant on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den, was found dead in a woodland area, an inquest has heard.

The 53-year-old graphic designer from Liverpool was found dead in Pwllheli, North Wales, on 1 October last year, a coroner said.

According to The Sun, coroner Kate Robertson concluded that Turner died by suicide. His funeral took place on 16 January.

Last year, his son Paul wrote a tribute on Facebook. “I have just lost the best, strongest, kindest, most loyal, courageous dad I have ever had and known, he was the godfather the inspiration in my life,” he wrote. “I am devastated and that is an understatement.”

Turner had appeared on Dragons’ Den Online in 2010 to pursue a £50,000 investment for a five per cent stake in his business but left the series with no offers from the panel, which consisted of Julie Meyer and Shaf Rasul.

His business, Stadium of Dreams designed wallpaper kits that could make children’s bedrooms look like the inside of a football stadium.

open image in gallery Turner on ‘Dragon’s Den’ ( BBC )

As he left the room, he told presenter Dominic Byrne: “The little kids I see in the street who are after Liverpool and Everton – they’re the boys I’m doing it for. So that’s all that matters.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.