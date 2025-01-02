Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray has been accused of “fat-shaming” 17-year-old darts prodigy Luke Littler, prompting some viewers to call for Ofcom to investigate.

Littler secured a place in the World Championship semi-final on Wednesday, 1 January, after defeating Nathan Aspinall, earning £100,000 in prize money.

During Thursday’s broadcast, Ray, 50, and his co-host Kate Garraway, 57, discussed Littler’s remarkable performance. However, their conversation shifted to the teenager’s appearance, sparking criticism from viewers.

“I have to say and this might not be very popular, I’m a little bit worried about Luke,” Ray began. “He’s 17 and he’s turning into the look of a darts player.”

Ray went on to insist, “He is though. If I were his mum and dad, I mean, he’s sort of – look at him.”

Commenting on the darts player’s diet, he added: “He’s admitted he has pizzas before a match and sits there playing computer games. I just think I’d be a bit worried.”

Garraway interjected saying, “Are you? But he’s so successful!”, as she appeared to try to defend him from the criticism.

“I know! But he’s going to get more successful and he’s going to keep on doing it. I just worry,” continued Ray.

open image in gallery Ray sparked outrage after ‘fat-shaming’ Luke Littler ( ITV/Good Morning Britain )

Garraway appeared to lighten the tone as she asked if Ray meant to express that he was “fretting over him”, because “it’s not healthy”.

“Yeah, I don’t want him to get too unhealthy,” he responded.

“Really? Okay, well why don’t you pop over with a carrot? See how that goes down,” Garraway joked.

Ray laughed and went even further to suggest he would give the darts player a Pret salad ahead of the final. The comments sparked backlash online, with fans demanding a public apology and Ofcom investigation.

“Disgusted watching Adil Ray getting away with insulting Luke Littler by fat-shaming him,” wrote one viewer. “Kate Garraway then tried to make out he was concerned about the health of darts players.”

open image in gallery Little celebrated a victory following a quarter-final match against Nathan Aspinall ( PA )

“I can’t believe the body shaming by Adil Ray on this morning’s GMB about Luke Littler,” commented another on X. “This programme will have carried disapproving items on body shaming in the past. Leave the young lad alone. Would he have said that about a woman? I think an apology is in order.”

Others suggested media regulator Ofcom get involved, “Really, Fat shaming live on morning TV @Ofcom should investigate this shocking behaviour.”

Viewers demanded an apology writing, “I hope he makes a public apology to Luke Littler after making derogatory comments about him”.

But some felt that the backlash was unnecessary as at least one person added, “Adil Ray didn’t fat shame Luke Littler, he simply raised his concerns about his unhealthy diet. People need to toughen up a bit.”