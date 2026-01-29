Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Walliser — the director behind the popular Glambot videos often seen at award show red carpets — has issued an apology after emails resurfaced of him being dismissive towards a potential client.

Walliser posted a video on his Instagram account Tuesday where he addressed a 2019 email exchange in which a woman named Yinka Animashaun asked about having the Glambot — a camera that captures high-speed videos and then plays them back in slow motion — at her wedding. In a post on X, Animashaun claimed that Walliser suggested she might not be able to afford his services.

“I want to talk about some emails that I sent years ago that resurfaced recently. The tone in these emails was dismissive and curt and that is not OK,” he said in the video. “In 2019, I didn’t have a team around me, it was just myself. I edited every single video. I answered every single email, and I was overwhelmed. But that is not an excuse. Everything lands on me.”

As the video continued, Walliser spoke about the backlash he received over the email and “took responsibility” for what he wrote.

“I think the hardest part about all of this is being labelled racist,” he said. “I’m half Chinese and growing up, issues of identity, race and belonging deeply affected me, and I would never intend to inflict that onto anybody else.”

Cole Walliser, who directs the popular Glambot videos from award shows, has apologized for previously dismissing a potential client in a resurfaced email from 2019 ( Getty Images )

“But I do understand that reading these emails, people could be upset, and assume bias, especially given the frequency at which people of color can experience being dismissed, and so I take responsibility for my words, irregardless of what my intent was,” he added.

He added that anyone who felt dismissed on the red carpet had not been intentionally slighted, pointing to the fast pace of award-show press lines.

“Live events move really fast, and I would never want someone to come see me and leave feeling that way,” he said. “But I do understand that it could happen and it did happen, and for that I am sorry.”

Walliser concluded his apology by reflecting on how Glambot has evolved over the past decade.

“I’d like to think that I have grown a lot in the past seven years and I always want to treat everybody with [the] respect that they deserve, but clearly more could be done and I can do better,” he said. “And so that’s a thing that I want to focus on improving and just working towards being better.”

Earlier this month, a clip of J.Lo posing for Walliser’s high-speed camera went viral, with some viewers criticising her for minimal chitchat and limited eye contact.

However, Walliser later shared a TikTok defending the singer and actor, saying she was just focused on the hectic red carpet environment.