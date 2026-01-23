Ms Rachel issues tearful apology for liking antisemitic comment on her own post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ms. Rachel has issued an apology after fans pointed out that she liked an antisemitic Instagram comment.

The popular children’s YouTuber, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, addressed a now-deleted post she shared that read “Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran.” However, there was a comment underneath that post which read, “Free america from the Jews,” that she appeared to like, prompting some of her loyal followers to screenshot and share with her privately.

The children’s entertainer acknowledged liking the comment by posting a screenshot of a direct message she was sent. “I’m sure that’s an accident so wanted to let you know,” the direct message from a follower read.

“Deleted – how horrible – oh wait let me check – I did delete one like that … Ya I believe I deleted that earlier right when I saw it! I hate antisemitism,” Accurso replied to the Instagram user.

“Yesterday, I accidentally liked a hateful comment on my social media while trying to delete it. I have always been completely clear on this; I do not support language that targets or harms the Jewish community or any community,” Accurso wrote in a statement shared with The Independent.

The children’s YouTuber explained she liked the comment by mistake and is ‘against all forms of hate including antisemitism’ ( Getty Images for Glamour )

“Antisemitism and hate of any kind have no place in my life or my work. Everything I do is rooted in kindness, inclusion, and care for all humanity. Those values guide me every day, and I remain firmly committed to them.”

Accurso also posted a video on Instagram where she apologized for the mistake.

“I thought I deleted a comment and I accidentally hit ‘like,’” she clarified to her followers as she started to cry. “I’m a human who makes mistakes.”

“I feel like we can’t be human anymore online. … Everyone who knows me knows I would never like that.”

Many people responded to both social media posts to let the YouTuber know that they were not offended and understood that she made a mistake. “Everyone has done it. Please don’t beat yourself up,” one commenter wrote, while another agreed, writing, “Girl it was a mistake. We love you!!!!”

Accurso has built an audience of nearly 15 million subscribers on YouTube with her mix of educational videos and songs for young children. She has also become a fierce advocate for the children suffering in Gaza, and previously told The Independent she was motivated to speak out after seeing videos and images of children being killed, injured and malnourished on social media.

“I couldn’t look away from the scale and gravity of suffering I was seeing every day,” she said in the interview published last year.

“I know how crucial the first few years are for brain development and the lifelong effects trauma and malnutrition have on the brain. It’s a failure of humanity to deny children food, water, medical care, shelter and education, and to not protect children from violence,” she added.

The educator has also featured a child from Gaza on her show, and recently wore a custom gown embroidered with drawings from children in Gaza to Glamour’s Women of the Year 2025 Awards as part of her activism efforts.