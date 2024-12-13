Giovanni Pernice set for British TV return after Strictly axing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice will return to British TV screens as a contestant on a new reality show, just months after being dropped from the BBC show.

The Italian professional dancer was axed from the dancing competition after complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were made against him by his former partner on the show, Amanda Abbington.

After a nine-month investigation, it was reported that Abbington’s claims against Pernice have been upheld by the BBC but the findings concluded that he was not physically aggressive to her either.

Pernice has since appeared on the Italian version of Strictly but is now set to appear on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted, alongside fellow professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

It has been announced Pernice will now take part in the challenge show, which sees celebrities go on the run while an elite team of hunters tries to track them down, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice ( Getty )

Dancers Pernice and Widdrington will compete against Loose Women’s Denise Welch and her husband Lincoln Townley as well as Blue singer Duncan James and model Christine McGuinness.

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Coronation Street actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson will also take part alongside news anchors Simon McCoy and Lucrezia Millarini; and podcasters David Whitely and Zeze Millz.

The contestants will attempt to evade capture for a fortnight while the hunters use a vast wealth of resources to catch them.

Among the hunters’ team are police and military personnel who have access to CCTV footage, helicopters, drones, dogs, media campaigns and the latest cyber forensic technology.

Director of programmes for Shine TV, Matt Bennett, said: “There’s nothing more delicious than watching our much-loved celebrities turn fugitive and go on the run as they attempt to escape the hunters, all in aid of the excellent charity Stand Up To Cancer.

open image in gallery The cast of Celebrity Hunted ( Channel 4/PA Wire )

“This year we have a stellar line up who have truly kept the hunters on their toes.

“With dramatic escapes to daring captures, this season of Celebrity Hunted will keep the Channel 4 viewer on the edge of their sofas from one programme to the next. Jason Bourne would be proud of them all.”

The executive producer of the production company, Tom Hutchings, said the upcoming series will be the “most exhilarating” yet.

“Expect trips to Albert Square and Blue concerts, celebrities begging for money and clothes, failed camping attempts and blagged moments of luxury, and a team of 30 hunters stopping at nothing to catch them,” he said.

“No celebrities were harmed in the making of this programme, only a few bruised egos.”

Celebrity Hunted will air on Channel 4 from January 5 at 9pm.

Additional reporting by PA.