George RR Martin teases potential new Game of Thrones project with Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has teased a new project with Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the original HBO series.

Martin took to his blog, Not a Blog, to post about a recent trip to London, and described who he met and what he did. Mentioning Williams, the Song of Ice and Fire author hinted at a project they may have discussed.

“We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about…Well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it,” Martin wrote cryptically. “But it could be so much fun.”

He did not provide further information, so it is unclear if the project is related to Game of Thrones or something else entirely.

Williams was cast as Arya in the hit HBO fantasy epic, created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, when she was 12 in 2009. She spent her teenage years acting in the series, which ended after eight seasons in 2019.

Martin’s cryptic post comes amid reports that a Game of Thrones film is in development at Warner Bros.

The Independent has contacted Martin’s representatives for a comment.

Maisie Williams in 'Game of Thrones' ( HBO )

Meanwhile, HBO and Max head Casey Bloys talked about working with Martin on adapting his books for television and on disagreements with the author.

“Obviously, I will say George and Game of Thrones really changed the course of HBO. So I want him to be happy,” he said on Tuesday.

“He’s very important to me, to us. But when we put shows together, you know, you’re putting a marriage together and marriages can be difficult, especially when Ryan is making creative decisions, adapting work. It can be fraught, and like any marriage, sometimes it gets rocky.”

Casey was referring to the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood and covers the history of the Targaryen family.

Ryan Condal serves as showrunner on House of the Dragon, which has been renewed for a third season.

HBO is developing another Game of Thrones prequel called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The series is based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and is due for release in late 2025.

Fans of Martin’s books have been eagerly waiting for the sixth instalment of A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, which Martin began writing in 2010. A seventh and final book, A Dream of Spring, is set to follow afterwards.

In September, Martin shared an update on the book on his blog, writing: “Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Independent in 2022, the author revealed he’d delayed finishing A Storm of Swords because he was struggling with saying farewell to so many of his beloved characters.

“I finished the entire book, except for the Red Wedding,” Martin recalled with a grimace.

“That was such a painful chapter for me to write, losing some characters that I had come to know and love. Nine years I’d been with these characters, and now I was going to kill them horribly! That was difficult.”