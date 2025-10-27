Strictly star makes plea to fans and says it feels wrong to call show a ‘competition’
Strictly Come Dancing star George Clarke has said that it feels wrong to call the hit BBC series a “competition” as he urged his fans to show support for the other contestants during their “journey together”.
The influencer and content creator, 25, was considered one of the early favourites to win the 2025 series, having impressed during the first few weeks with his professional partner Alexis Warr.
However, Saturday’s show saw him finish bottom of the leaderboard as his Jive to “As It Was” by Harry Styles failed to impress the judges, who gave him an overall score of just 27.
Although Clarke and Warr finished in the bottom four, they managed to avoid the dreaded dance-off, which eventually saw the surprise elimination of ex-footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Taking to X/Twitter after Sunday’s results show, Clarke thanked his fans for their support and the votes. “Last night wasn’t my best dance ever and by no means the best we’ve danced it either,” he said.
“It feels wrong to call it a ‘competition’ as we feel like we’re all going on a journey together, so for that to end for anybody is a horrible feeling as everyone has more to give and to learn,” he continued.
Clarke then changed the tone of his post to focus on the other contestants, urging viewers to support everyone, not just their favourites.
“In that same vein, the support is overwhelming and on the most part SO positive. BUT I just wanted to say, the people I’m on this journey with are friends and people I have so much respect for,” Clarke wrote.
“Please, if you are being so kind as to lift me up don’t bring any of them down as you do so. It’s part and parcel of the process to be judged and everyone has an opinion, it incites conversation, of course, but let it be just that.”
Saturday’s episode of Strictly, which was the first since hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their shock departure from the series, was “Icons Week”, where the contestants embodied famous musical figures including Beyonce, Cher, Prince and The Spice Girls.
Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope topped the leaderboard at the show’s conclusion after being awarded a score of 34 for his quickstep to “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.
However, viewers at home were unhappy about the judges’ scoring, complaining that some pairings had been overscored and that other decisions from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were “questionable”.
“The scoring tonight was absolutely atrocious,” said one irate fan. “In no world was George the worst dancer of the night. “Was it the best jive ever? No. Did he absolutely embody Harry? Yes.”
Another viewer, defending Clarke, said: “George at the bottom of the leaderboard? After some of those routines... Questionable scoring from the judges.”
