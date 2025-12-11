Gayle King admits there is ‘drama’ at CBS Mornings amid exit rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CBS staple Gayle King has admitted there is trouble afoot at CBS Mornings as rumors of her exit continue to swirl.

King, 70, is considered to be CBS’s most recognizable face after hosting the network’s morning show for over a decade, but speculation that she will step down from her anchor role began to grow amid the recent massive media overhaul brought on by Paramount’s corporate takeover following their $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. As the network faces sweeping layoffs under CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, King addressed the rumors that she will be affected by the changes.

“I saw those rumors. What I say is this: ‘I’m not going to negotiate in the press,’” King said on a pre-taped episode of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show. “I hear one thing in the building and one thing outside of the building. I’ll be reading one thing, and I’m like, ‘that’s not true.’”

She continued: “I’ve decided I’m going to stay out of the drama — and there is some drama.”

King then acknowledged the changes that Weiss has already brought to the network, including Tony Doukoupil being promoted to anchor of CBS Evening News: “Tony’s promotion is certainly going to mean changes at CBS Mornings. There’s no question about that, so we shall see.”

open image in gallery Gayle King has co-anchored 'CBS Mornings' since 2012 ( Getty Images for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America )

open image in gallery Bari Weiss was named the new head of ‘CBS News’ in October ( YouTube )

Paramount CEO David Ellison is reportedly looking to cut $2 billion in costs from the new company, which could also hurt the case for King, who makes at least $10 million annually.

CBS did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on King’s future at the network.

“There’s always speculation about her inflated salary and entourage,” a network insider previously told The Independent about King. “She’s undoubtedly expensive and not necessarily on the right side of the new political agenda.”

However, King shared with Shepherd that she has been told the network still wants her there. “I like the job and I’m told they liked me,” the anchor said.

The broadcaster stepping down from her anchor role does not necessarily mean that she will be leaving the network entirely. Variety previously reported that she might transition to different roles within CBS, or produce her own programming. The outlet reported that her current contract is set to expire in May.

King’s exit would be the latest in a series of CBS’s talent leaving their roles during the shake-up, including former co-anchors Maurice Dubois and John Dickerson.