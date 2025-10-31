Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contrary to what you may see online, Gayle King is not engaged or married.

During Friday’s episode of CBS Mornings, long-time host King addressed AI images showing fake updates to her personal life that have recently circulated online, just hours after a report emerged claiming she may be leaving the morning show next year.

“Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged,” King, 70, said on the show. “Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger. There’s a lucky man — I have no idea who he is.

“These [AI-]generated images have been making their way across the internet,” she continued. “So I’m here to say exclusively on CBS Mornings, I’m not married, not even engaged.”

With people falling victim to the fake images of her engagement and wedding, King said she has been inundated with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

open image in gallery Gayle King has addressed fake AI images about her personal life ( CBS )

King was married from 1982 to 1993to attorney William Bumpus, with whom she welcomed two children.

On Mornings, she went on to read aloud the claim that “the man who has captured her heart is none other than a prominent figure in the business world.”

She laughed, “Where is he? I would like to see you, sir! Show yourself!”

Doubling down on her vow that she is neither engaged nor married, she added, “Believe me, if I was, you’d hear it here first.”

Co-host Nate Burleson then teased those at home hoping for a chance to woo King. “So for all you guys watching, go ahead and shoot your shot — she’s still single,” he said.

King agreed: “You still have a shot!”

The AI jabs came just hours after a Variety report indicated King would be exiting the program next year.

open image in gallery Gayle King may be exiting CBS next year, according to a new report ( Getty Images )

King, who has fronted the broadcaster’s morning show for over a decade, may switch to a different role in the news section, though this has not been confirmed, sources told Variety. Her existing contract with CBS is set to expire in May, per Variety, though it is possible she may stay with the broadcaster with a deal to produce her own programming.

It comes following a major overhaul under CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, which has seen sweeping cuts, the loss of two streaming shows and roughly 100 layoffs, amid other changes.

The Independent has contacted CBS News for more information about King’s reported departure from the morning show and her future with the network.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson said: “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”