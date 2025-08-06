Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker “will present a new game show” on ITV in his first major TV role since leaving Match of the Day earlier this year.

The former England footballer, 64, has reportedly been signed up to host The Box, in which celebrity contestants compete against each other after being placed in separate boxes and dumped into the middle of challenges that they know nothing about.

The concept, which has become a huge hit in Norway, is described as a cross between I’m A Celebrity and SAS: Who Dares Wins.

A source told The Sun: “The Box is massive in Norway, and the rights were quickly sold to Denmark and now the UK. ITV are really excited about it – and believe they have finally found a worthy successor to Saturday Night Takeaway.”

open image in gallery Gary Lineker left the BBC earlier this year (Ian Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

The outlet added: “They [ITV] have long been sniffing around Gary and just needed to find the right format for him. They’re confident they’ve found that now, and the BBC’s loss is their gain.”

The insider also claimed that although the schedule hasn’t been decided, filming is expected to begin in the autumn and could air as early as spring 2026 – and is “likely to get a Saturday night slot”.

Ant and Dec’s long-running Saturday Night Takeaway show ended in April 2024, and ITV has been trying to find a replacement ever since.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment. Mr Lineker’s representatives declined to comment.

It comes after Lineker admitted his BBC departure was a case of "quit or be quitted", rather than a decision entirely of his own volition. The presenter was asked by podcast The New World if his exit was "of his own volition, or a case of quit or be quitted?" Lineker replied: "The latter".

His departure from the corporation followed a controversial social media post about Zionism, which featured a depiction of a rat – an image historically used as an antisemitic insult. Lineker later apologised for the post, stating he stands "against all forms of racism".

Speaking about his exit, Lineker said: “That’s what changed after that. I made a mistake and I immediately took it down and apologised, which I thought should have been enough.”

open image in gallery Lineker presented his final edition of ‘Match of the Day’ in May ( BBC )

The presenter will no longer host the BBC coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season as had been intended, with his last episode of Match Of The Day coming on May 25.

Away from TV, Lineker has experienced success with his Goalhanger Podcasts company that produces shows such as The Rest Is Football, The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Politics, and The Rest Is Entertainment.