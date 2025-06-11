Gary England, beloved CBS meteorologist who appeared in Twister, dies aged 85

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary England, who spearheaded local weather coverage for over 40 years and became internationally recognized for his work, has died at 85.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Gary England passed this evening,” his family said in a statement to local CBS affiliate KWTV News 9, where he worked for 41 years.

“Gary passed peacefully on the evening of June 10th, surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife of 63 years, Mary, and his loving daughter, Molly. Gary was proud to have protected Oklahoma from its deadliest storms. He will be deeply and forever missed.”

Born in Seiling, Oklahoma, in 1939, England completely changed the way severe weather was covered across the United States and internationally. He made history in 1981 when he became the first person to use Enterprise Electronics' Doppler radar for direct warnings to the public.

But his innovative ways didn’t stop there.

In 1990, England developed an automated severe weather warning system known as First Warning. The system showed warning maps in the corner of the TV screen for viewers to track serious storms.

The next year, he created StormTracker, a system that projected the path of storms as well as their time of arrival. That system is now used nationwide.

A 2013 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee, England wrote four books, including an autobiography titled Weathering The Storm, and had a fifth written about his life and work. In addition to appearing in over 50 national and international severe weather programs, England was also in the opening scene of the 1996 Steven Spielberg film Twister as a meteorologist.

Longtime News 9 viewers have been heartbroken to learn of England’s passing.

“RIP king. I remember as a child with pretty bad Tornado anxiety in OK, it always made me feel better know Gary was on watch. What a legend,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Truly the greatest. nothing else made me feel safe during a tornado than his voice!” someone else wrote.

“The world genuinely owes him a debt of gratitude for how he advanced weather science & tech. the lives he's responsible for saving are countless. godspeed good sir,” another shared.

Someone else said: “A true pioneer and legend. He somehow always had a way of making you feel safe even in the most treacherous of storm conditions. RIP to a true legend and weather pioneer.”