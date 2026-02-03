Freddie Flintoff ‘defects to ITV’ as BBC show Field of Dreams is axed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cricketer-turned-presenter Freddie Flintoff is reportedly leaving the BBC behind – with his hit show Field of Dreams being shelved by the broadcaster.

The Ashes-winning England player won over critics and fans alike with his passion project, which saw him return to his hometown of Preston and try to get working-class teenagers interested in cricket.

But after three seasons, the latest of which saw Flintoff launch three more teams, including one for girls, the show has been axed by the corporation, meaning the 48-year-old has no ongoing work with the corporation.

According to reports, he will soon announce new projects with ITV. A source told The Sun: “This is a huge development as when Freddie signed for Top Gear in 2019, he increasingly started to become a face of the BBC.

“Although he wasn’t exclusive to the corporation, by early 2022, he delivered Field Of Dreams for BBC One, and had BBC Two motor renovation show, Chasing Cars, in the pipeline.

“But by 2023, Top Gear had been slapped on ice and the renovation show is now a distant memory.”

Confirming that Field of Dreams has been axed, a BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “We are incredibly proud of the [Royal Television Society] RTS award-winning series Field Of Dreams and, while there are no current plans for it to return, we want to thank Freddie, producers South Shore and all the contributors for three fantastic series.”

ITV declined to comment. Flintoff has worked with them on a handful of occasions in recent years, fronting a Bullseye revival and popping up as a guest judge on The Masked Singer UK.

Flintoff joined the Top Gear team in 2019 and hosted the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, until a horrific accident on set led to the show being halted in 2022.

Flintoff was driving a three-wheeled car at more than 100mph when the vehicle flipped over and skidded down a track at Surrey’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, leaving him with broken ribs and severe facial injuries that required extensive surgery.

He has since spoken candidly about the impact the incident had on his mental health, and spent months out of the public eye while having multiple operations and facing severe anxiety in the wake of the crash.

Speaking in a heartbreaking Disney+ documentary about the crash and his recovery, Flintoff devastatingly admitted: “Part of me wishes I had been killed.”

“After the accident, I didn’t think I had it in me to get through,” the sportsman said. “This sounds awful: part of me wishes I had been killed. Part of me thinks, ‘I wish I had died.’

“I didn’t want to kill myself – don’t mistake the two things – but I was thinking: ‘This would have been so much easier’.”

The BBC reached a £9m settlement with Flintoff over the accident.