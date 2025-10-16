Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Freddie Flintoff says he remembers ‘everything’ about harrowing Top Gear car crash

Star says he wondered ‘is my face still on that runway, or what’s left of it?’ moments after horrific crash

Greg Evans
Thursday 16 October 2025 11:14 EDT
Comments
Freddie Flintoff breaks silence on Top Gear crash: ‘Changed my life forever’

Former England cricket star Freddie Flintoff has reflected on the lasting damage he suffered from his car crash on the set of Top Gear, admitting that he still remembers everything that happened.

The 47-year-old experienced a near-fatal car crash while filming the motoring series in December 2022, which left him with severe injuries and disfigurement.

“You know, I suffer from PTSD. I have flashbacks and nightmares, but I've probably got more of an acceptance of them now,” he told Piers Morgan in a new interview about the accident.

Flintoff added that he was conscious throughout the crash and still remembers everything about it.

“It was in a car where I was exposed from pretty much ear up and no helmet on,” Flintoff said. “And as it went over, it was like, ‘I got a decision I need to make here.’”

Remarkably, Flintoff says his instincts from playing years of cricket might have stopped him from suffering further injuries.

Freddie Flintoff discusses his Top Gear crash on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Freddie Flintoff discusses his Top Gear crash on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Piers Morgan Uncensored)

“I thought, ‘I’m right handed’. So I just gripped out of my right and [tried] to brace a little bit with my left one . . . I got dragged out and under the car, and it turned out obviously not ideal, but I was alive,” he said.

“And possibly in that moment, that’s probably what saved me. So I’m thankful of that. The hardest bit was not knowing what I looked like. ‘Is my face still on that runway, or what’s left of it?’”

Flintoff continued by saying that he’s “still a work in progress” but that the crash “changed things a hell of a lot” for him.

“After the crash, I had all types of different treatment, from trauma care to psychiatric care, to cognitive tests, and this, that and the other. And I stopped after a while.”

Flintoff also said that he has only just started driving again in the last four months, but was so nervous after the accident that he couldn’t even drive a golf buggy.

Flintoff was left with significant facial wounds following the crash
Flintoff was left with significant facial wounds following the crash (Disney+)

“I’m alright now. To begin with, I was a bit nervy, you know, even playing golf, for a long period of time. I took golf up in the past few years and love it.

“But I wouldn’t even drive the golf buggy. I can’t walk because my knees are bad, so I get one of my mates to drive. Just being slapped behind the wheel and getting all them thoughts back.”

The cricketer, who has taken up coaching in the sport, also thanked his family and wife Rachael for their “incredible” support during his recovery period.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in