Fran Drescher reveals the one TV genre she likely won’t return to

Years after Fran Drescher’s sitcom success on The Nanny, the actor has opened up about the future of her career.

Drescher was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Ted Danson’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, where she discussed the one genre she likely will not be returning to.

“Well, I don't see myself doing another sitcom,” she told fellow sitcom alum Danson as he replied, “Nor I — at least the three-camera live. That takes a lot.”

The Marty Supreme actor starred on the CBS sitcom from 1993 through 1999, playing nanny Fran Fine who is hired to care for the three children of a wealthy Broadway producer.

When explaining why she did not want to be in another sitcom, Drescher said, “You know, it's just the idea of going into the soundstage every day.

Speaking on Ted Danson’s ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name’ podcast, Fran Drescher revealed that she doesn’t see herself acting in another sitcom ( Getty )

“The last one that I did wasn't my show. I played the mom in it, and I really didn't... I loved the people, but I didn't enjoy the experience that much because we were shooting it over the winter months,” she added, alluding to her series’ regular role on Indebted, where she played Adam Pally’s mother for one season.

“It was pretty dark when I entered the stage, and it was dark when I left it,” Drescher further reflected on her recent experience. “I just lost the whole day. Was this worth it? Is this how I would have wanted to spend the day if it turned out to be the last day of my life? And it wasn't.”

However, Drescher did say that there was a possibility she could return to the small screen if she was working behind the scenes in addition to in front of the camera.

“Now, maybe when I'm writing and executive producing, directing, all of those hats that I wore in my own shows, maybe it would be more stimulating and, you know, gratifying,” she explained. “But in this situation, I think just playing the mom in it, it just wasn't enough for me. And I felt like I could've been doing other things during my day.”

Drescher’s sitcom days may be behind her, but she still cherishes her co-stars from The Nanny. In September, Charles Shaughnessy — who played producer Max Sheffield on the show — shared a cast reunion photo on Instagram.

“Getting the band back together….?!” he captioned the post. “A great night out with Susan and The Nanny gang!!”