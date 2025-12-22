Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You may remember Fozia Fazil, from season three of The Traitors, as the selfless Faithful who sacrificed her train seat in the first episode, all to save her fellow teammates.

As we approach the return of the hit series, due to debut on New Year’s day, Fazil, 50, has reflected on her time in the BBC One hit’s castle.

“I don’t regret the first episode when I decided to get off the train, because that had a ripple effect on everything else that happened afterwards and how I won the team over,” she told The Independent.

“But I wonder, had I not done that and I was in the game on the first, second, third episode and been vocal, would I have then got banished sooner? So, I think getting off the train kind of bought me a bit of time.”

In a major plot twist, Fazil returned to the castle halfway through the series and performed well in the roundtables. But her fate was sealed following a “death match” – in the form of a high-stakes card game, against her fellow Faithfuls Anna, Leon and Alexander – and she was eventually murdered by the Traitors in a dramatic episode seven showdown.

Fazil recalled the card game as her best and worst experience: “I nearly had a Bollywood moment. Honestly, I was like, oh my God, I want to just chuck these cards and tip the table over. I was like, No, contain yourself. It’s all right, you’ve lost. It’s OK. Have a cry afterwards, don’t do it on TV.”

Commenting on the huge success of The Celebrity Traitors, Fazil said: “It was just pure comedy genius from Alan Carr especially.” But as a former Faithful, she was still rooting for her fellow Traitor-hunters to win.

open image in gallery As we approach the return of ‘The Traitors’, Fazil, 50, reflects on her time on the show ( Fozia Fazil )

“As a viewer I was a bit like, oh my gosh, I’ve been in that room… And it was a bit surreal to think that you’ve got celebrities now doing that,” she added.

Fazil also spoke about how she felt bringing positive representation on screen: “As a Muslim hijabi on an iconic reality show, I know what that visibility means. Even my own family were shocked in a good way! Seeing me be bold, daring, and completely myself on screen.”

She explained how she feels that “South Asian people are not encouraged to go into showbiz. You know, growing up, it’s always be a teacher, be a doctor, be a lawyer. It’s conventional careers, isn’t it? So we’re not really encouraged to go into TV, journalism, music, media, that kind of stuff.”

“Many Muslims don’t watch reality TV, but people tuned in because they saw someone who looked like them, dressed modestly, practising their faith, and still fully part of the game.”

She also praised the BBC production team for accommodating her daily prayers, providing halal food and allowing her to wear a modest “burkini” during watersport challenges.

“I mean, I even got to a point where the lady who used to mic me up she’s like, Fozia, isn’t it your prayer time? There’s a bit of a break now if you want to go and pray. So what more can you ask for?”

open image in gallery Since leaving the show, Fazil has started her own podcast titled ‘Fired up with Foz’ where she discusses leadership and the impact of sisterhood ( Fozia Fazil )

Fozia Fazil shared her dos and don’ts for future contestants:

Do be your authentic self – Your humour, your vulnerability, your silliness, your bluntness, these are the things that make people connect with you and underestimate you in just the right way.

– Your humour, your vulnerability, your silliness, your bluntness, these are the things that make people connect with you and underestimate you in just the right way. Don’t ignore suspicious behaviour – Look out for people with random votes, who’s disappearing during challenges and maybe trying to jeopardise the game and who’s overdoing it or who’s overly friendly.

– Look out for people with random votes, who’s disappearing during challenges and maybe trying to jeopardise the game and who’s overdoing it or who’s overly friendly. Do be a team player but have a plan – Build your friendships, because you need people to share your observations with but don’t be too over the top or “befriend everyone” as people will clock that as strategy. Balance is everything.

– Build your friendships, because you need people to share your observations with but don’t be too over the top or “befriend everyone” as people will clock that as strategy. Balance is everything. Don’t hesitate to throw someone under the bus – If you’re gonna throw anyone under the bus, just do it.

– If you’re gonna throw anyone under the bus, just do it. Do be self-aware and understand the power of influence – This game will have sheep; you just need to lead them. Influence isn’t about being the loudest, it’s about being observant, smart, and persuasive.

– This game will have sheep; you just need to lead them. Influence isn’t about being the loudest, it’s about being observant, smart, and persuasive. Don’t forget to have fun! – It’s a one-off experience. Enjoy it, because I think, you know, people can get quite tense when there are cameras there, or if it’s the first time being on TV.

Since leaving the show, Fazil has done a sketch for Comic Relief, attended premieres and won awards for her work as an outreach manager helping young people in marginalised communities to succeed. She has also started her own podcast, Fired up with Foz, where she discusses leadership and the impact of sisterhood.