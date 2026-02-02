Esther Rantzen shares heartbreaking health update after medication ‘stops working’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she does not have “much longer” to live as a drug she has been taking since 2024 has stopped working.

Last week marked the third anniversary of the 85-year-old’s diagnosis with stage four lung cancer and she wrote in a piece for The Observer: “To my astonishment, thanks to one of the new miracle drugs, I’m still here. Not for much longer.

“The drug has stopped working now and a scan next week will reveal how far my disease has spread.”

Rantzen shared her health update as she made another passionate plea in favour of the assisted dying bill, which she has spent years campaigning for.

The veteran TV star continued: “I’m definitely not going to live long enough to see the assisted dying bill become law. So if my life becomes unbearably painful and I long for a quick, pain-free death, I will have to go to Dignitas in Switzerland, alone.”

open image in gallery Rantzen has spent years campaigning for assisted dying ( AFP via Getty Images )

“All I ask is that future generations be given the confidence and hope of a fast, pain-free death when they need it most,” she wrote.

The bill will make assisted dying legal in some circumstances in England and Wales. It passed the House of Commons in June 2025, but still needs to pass in the House of Lords – where more than 1,000 amendments have been tabled.

A row has now unfolded with the bill’s supporters claiming opponents in the House of Lords are trying to delay the legislation so that there is not enough time for it to be passed before the current session of Parliament ends this spring.

open image in gallery Dame Esther Rantzen’s daughter Rebecca Wilcox (centre) celebrates with campaigners after parliament’s historic decision ( PA Wire )

Rantzen first shared her lung cancer diagnosis in January 2023 and revealed a few months later that it had progressed to stage four.

She said in 2024 that she had registered with the Swiss assisted dying clinic Dignitas, and has heavily criticised the fact that current UK law means family members could be prosecuted for accompanying a loved one to the Zurich facility.

Last year, Rantzen said she knew her time left was “extremely limited”, adding: “So now I enjoy each day as it comes as an extra bonus.”

“I am never bored,” she continued. “I even appreciate insomnia in my comfy bed listening to Radio 4 and the World Service. I live in a cottage in the New Forest and am extremely lucky to have a beautiful spring garden to admire.”

Rantzen hosted the BBC’s consumer rights show That’s Life! between 1973 and 1994, and founded the charity Childline in 1986. She founded a second charity, Silver Line, to help combat elderly loneliness, in 2012.