English Teacher canceled after two seasons following creator controversy

English Teacher has been axed after two seasons, despite excellent ratings and a devoted following, after its star and creator was accused of sexual assault.

FX will not move forward with Brian Jordan Alvarez’s comedy sitcom, the network announced Wednesday. The news comes after the second season premiered in September to a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, following the 98 percent score for season one.

Alvarez, 38, starred on the show as Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher in Texas trying to balance his personal and professional life. The cast also included Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Collantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher.

English Teacher debuted days after sexual assault allegations came out against Alvarez from his former friend and co-star, Jon Ebeling. Ebeling claimed that Alvarez had assaulted him while they worked together on a web series in the mid-2010s called The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, according to a report by Vulture at the time. Ebeling also alleged that Koenig, his ex-girlfriend and Alvarez’s close friend, supported Alvarez’s hurtful behavior. Alvarez has denied all allegations against him and said all sexual interactions were consensual.

The controversy did not sway FX from renewing the show for a second season. A spokesperson for the network said at the time, “We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time.”

open image in gallery Brian Jordan Alvarez's English Teacher has been canceled ahead of its third season ( FX )

open image in gallery Alvarez starred on the FX show alongside actor Sean Patton ( FX )

English Teacher’s first season premiered in September 2024 and followed a week-to-week model for new episodes, available for streaming on Hulu. FX then decided to release all 10 episodes of season two of the show at once in September 2025.

FX did not share the reason behind the cancellation, and did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment. Alvarez has not commented publicly on the cancellation, but has reposted messages of support from his colleagues on social media.

The actor and comedian rose to fame with his recurring role as Estéfan on Will & Grace and Wesley on Jane the Virgin. He is also known as an internet personality who has gone viral countless times for comedic sketches and absurd characters on Instagram and TikTok, including his beloved character TJ Mack. In November 2024, he went viral for a series of shirtless dancing videos he shared on social media to promote English Teacher.