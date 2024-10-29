Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An Emmerdale star has been left blindsided after being written off the soap against their will.

Daisy Campbell was cast in the ITV series as Amelia Spencer back in 2011.

However, despite being a part of the soap for 13 years, the character will depart in scenes set to air before Christmas – and, months after a Coronation Street star was suddenly axed without explanation in an “extremely unusual” move, Campbell, 21, has spoken candidly about her struggles with the decision.

“It wasn’t my choice to leave Emmerdale and it was a shock at first,” Campbell told The Mirror, revealing she was told the news in May. The decision stemmed from the producers’ realisation that there were no more storylines for her character.

“Being in Emmerdale is all I have ever known. I’ve spent the whole of my childhood growing up in the soap and it felt daunting.”

Campbell said that her co-stars Jack Downham (Noah Dingle), Katie Hill (Sarah Sugden) and Rosie Bentham (Gabby Thomas) “were upset” when they heard the news, but have been “so supportive”.

She continued: “I didn’t tell the rest of the cast my news initially as I wanted the time to process everything. I needed time to grieve the part of Amelia.”

Fortunately, the door is being left open for a potential return with bosses assuring Campbell that Amelia would not be killed off.

open image in gallery Daisy Campbell has played Amelia Spencer in ‘Emmerdale’ for 13 years ( OTV )

Campbell said she is “pleased” about this, adding: “I can’t say too much about how she leaves.”

The actor, who was born in Leeds, was nominated in the Best Young Actor category at the Inside Soap Awards in 2018, Since joining Emmerdale, Amelia’s biggest storyline saw her become a teen mother.

News of Amelia’s exit from the soap arrives after viewers have seen her start a relationship with Tom King (James Chase), who abused his ex Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Earlier this year, Emmerdale was praised for this domestic abuse storyline. Minister Alex Davies-Jones told the Commons, who said she is “committed to halving violence against women and girls within a decade”, said the harrowing” scenes demonstrated the importance of TV drama in raising awareness of justice issues.

Alison Hume, the Labour MP for Scarborough and Whitby in Yorkshire, agreed, stating: “The storyline has shown just how difficult it can be for someone to leave an abusive relationship, not least because of the psychological control exercised by abusers.”

Amelia’s departure follows the return of Ross Barton after six years, which occurred in Monday’s episode (18 October).

open image in gallery Mike Parr has returned as ‘Emmerdale’ character Ross Barton ( ITV )

Mike Parr said of Ross’s comeback: “All will be revealed the week after – you’ll find out where he’s been, who he’s still in touch with, and what’s been going on in his life. But I don’t want to give anything away just yet.”