Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson has shared a message to fans after mysteriously being dropped from the soap shortly after his return was announced.

In July, it was revealed by ITV that Wilson would return as Martin Platt as part of the exit storyline of long-running star Helen Worth, who plays his former wife Gail.

Worth, 73, revealed earlier this year that she had quit the soap, which she joined in 1974. Her departure was said to follow what was described as “a major storyline for the Platt family”.

Wilson, who was a regular on the soap in 2005, was set to return to the cobbles for the first time since 2018 – and even started filming his scenes. He said of his comeback: “It was great to be invited back again, to contribute to Helen’s exit story. We’ll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline.

“Playing Martin has been a joy since day one and in a way, I’ll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family. It’s just like slipping on an old and comfortable jumper from the back of the wardrobe.”

However, the brakes were suddenly put on his on-screen reunion with Gail in August, with a source telling MailOnline: ‘What is really odd, is that they had started filming most of the scenes, obviously with other cast members and lots of crew on set, and everyone was expecting to shoot more with Sean before he left again as part of the Gail Platt exit storyline.

‘So to suddenly be told, ‘We’re not continuing and we’re going to re-shoot what we’ve already done with another actor’ without any explanation is extremely unusual – unheard of. If nothing else, the soaps hate wasting time and money – so the situation must be serious enough for them to feel carrying on is untenable.

“But to not tell the colleagues directly involved what is going on has really got the rumour mill fired up on set.”

Wilson and ITV have yet to comment on the news, but the actor, in his first message to fans since the report of his quiet exit surfaced, wrote on X/Twitter: “Thanks for all the love.” The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Speaking about her departure, Worth said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

open image in gallery Sean Wilson was let go from ‘Corrie’ shortly after his return was announced ( ITV )

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors, and a brilliant crew.”

Worth has appeared a total of 4,453 times since she first joined the show in July 1974, a statistic that follows Ken Barlow actor Bill Roache, 92, who has made a total of 4,773 appearances since Coronation Street’s very first episode aired on 9 December 1960.

She made her mark in one of the soap’s most controversial storylines when her 13-year-old daughter Sarah (played by Tina O’Brien) became pregnant in 1999.

Other narrative arcs include her proximity to a number of murders, including marrying serial killer Richard Hillman (played by Brian Capron), being imprisoned for the murder of her husband Joe McIntyre (Reece Dinsdale), and locking her son David Platt in the cellar of a Bistro after she discovers he is going to kill his late wife Kylie’s murderer.

Her many street brawls with frenemy Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) will also go down in soap history.

open image in gallery Martin Platt was originally meant to return for Gail’s exit storyline ( ITV )

Last year, Worth was awarded an MBE for services to drama. Receiving the honour from Prince William, the actor said: “It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.”