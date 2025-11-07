Emmerdale to air special episode focusing on modern slavery
‘With our farming and rural backdrop we have an ideal setting, but it’s not all fluffy sheep and rolling landscapes,’ says soap’s producer
ITV soap Emmerdale is set to tackle the harrowing issue of modern slavery in a special standalone episode, developed in collaboration with The Salvation Army.
The storyline will centre on long-running character Paddy Dingle, portrayed by Dominic Brunt, as he grows increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of his father, Bear, played by Joshua Richards.
The episode, scheduled to air on Monday, will see Paddy desperately trying to locate and reconcile with Bear after months of silence following a period of tension.
Unbeknownst to Paddy, his father, a former professional wrestler, has found himself living on the fringes of society, yet disturbingly close to his old life in Emmerdale.
Through a series of flashbacks, viewers will witness Bear’s descent, showing how he was initially lured by seemingly kind individuals who offered "work" in exchange for board and lodgings, only to become injured, frail, and entirely under the control of his captors.
Joshua Richards, known for his roles in films such as Troy, expressed his honour at being part of a story that sheds light on this "abominable trade" which is "happening under our very own noses".
He stated: "It may surprise many people, but slavery is alive and well, indeed prospering in the modern world. Not only in obscure countries and cultures that we know little about, and not just the exploitation of migrants by criminal gangs of which some of us are aware. It is happening under our very own noses.
“The disadvantaged, dispossessed, those with mental health issues or disabilities, the old, lonely and vulnerable people that our society neglects are the perfect prey for grooming by unscrupulous criminal agencies. I’m very excited and honoured to be taking part in this to hopefully educate and highlight this abominable trade of human bondage."
Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw highlighted the show’s unique position to tell such a story.
"With our farming and rural backdrop we have an ideal setting, but it’s not all fluffy sheep and rolling landscapes. The countryside, just like an urban setting, can harbour the dark undercurrents of society. Bear is truly trapped in his situation and over a series of scenes you begin to understand a little more how this happened.
“We have been extremely grateful for the support we have received from The Salvation Army for Bear’s story, but also the interlinked county lines drug story that we have been telling with April and Dylan. The Salvation Army has given Emmerdale invaluable help with the portrayal of these shocking yet prevalent situations in our society."
Kathy Betteridge, director of anti-trafficking and modern slavery at The Salvation Army, underscored the importance of the storyline.
"Forced labour is one of the most hidden, but widespread forms of modern slavery in the UK today. We’re thankful to Emmerdale for using this storyline to expose the brutal truth – people are being exploited in plain sight, from farms and factories to cafes, car washes, homes and hotels.
“Victims are often isolated, threatened and made to feel they have no way out. But there is a way out with the right compassionate support, recovery is possible. Storylines like this, delivered with attention to detail and authenticity, help the public recognise what modern slavery really looks like and how vital it is to act when something doesn’t feel right."
The episode will also feature characters Ray Walters, played by Joe Absolom, and Celia Daniels, played by Jaye Griffiths.
Emmerdale airs every weekday at 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV.
