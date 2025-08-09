The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
ITV presenter says ‘I don’t know what I did wrong’ after game show cancellation
‘When I am positive about something, it gets cancelled,’ host complained
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has been left confused by the cancellation of his ITV game show.
The channel has axed its series 99 to Beat, which premiered earlier this year, with Thomas stating: “I don’t know what I did wrong.”
Thomas, 36, who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale until 2018, presented the series alongside his brother, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas. The format saw 100 players whittled down over numerous games in a bid to win a £25,000 cash prize.
News of the show’s cancellation was revealed by Adam on his podcast Mancs on the Mic, where he admitted he was blindsided by ITV’s decision.
“When I am positive about something, it gets cancelled,” he said.
“Like I did one series of [I’m a Celebrity spin-off] Extra Camp – got cancelled. The next presenting job I did was with Ryan – 99 To Beat – and that’s got cancelled.”
ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, but has not given a specific reason as to why the show was axed – despite it being “one of the biggest entertainment launches this year” across all of its channels and streaming platforms.
“It reached 12.5 million viewers and was streamed over four million times on ITVX,” a spokesperson said, adding: “The Thomas brothers are fantastic presenters, but unfortunately at this stage, we will not be recommissioning.”
The 99 to Beat format originated in Belgium and has been adapted in 12 territories. The UK version aired in March 2025.
Another show that received the axe this week after just one series is the critically acclaimed BBC drama This Town.
Created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, the drama is set in the West Midlands during the 1980s and focuses on a group of young people who immerse themselves in the region’s burgeoning music scene amid a backdrop of social unrest.
However, despite strong reviews and winning Best Single Drama or Limited Series at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in March, the show’s run has been cut short.
In a statement given to The Independent, a BBC spokesperson said: “We’re hugely grateful to Steven Knight and the cast and crew for bringing This Town to life – in no small part due to Steven’s passion for the West Midlands.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments