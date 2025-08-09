Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has been left confused by the cancellation of his ITV game show.

The channel has axed its series 99 to Beat, which premiered earlier this year, with Thomas stating: “I don’t know what I did wrong.”

Thomas, 36, who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale until 2018, presented the series alongside his brother, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas. The format saw 100 players whittled down over numerous games in a bid to win a £25,000 cash prize.

News of the show’s cancellation was revealed by Adam on his podcast Mancs on the Mic, where he admitted he was blindsided by ITV’s decision.

“When I am positive about something, it gets cancelled,” he said.

“Like I did one series of [I’m a Celebrity spin-off] Extra Camp – got cancelled. The next presenting job I did was with Ryan – 99 To Beat – and that’s got cancelled.”

ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, but has not given a specific reason as to why the show was axed – despite it being “one of the biggest entertainment launches this year” across all of its channels and streaming platforms.

“It reached 12.5 million viewers and was streamed over four million times on ITVX,” a spokesperson said, adding: “The Thomas brothers are fantastic presenters, but unfortunately at this stage, we will not be recommissioning.”

The 99 to Beat format originated in Belgium and has been adapted in 12 territories. The UK version aired in March 2025.

‘99 to Beat’ hosts Adam and Ryan Thomas ( ITV )

Another show that received the axe this week after just one series is the critically acclaimed BBC drama This Town.

Created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, the drama is set in the West Midlands during the 1980s and focuses on a group of young people who immerse themselves in the region’s burgeoning music scene amid a backdrop of social unrest.

However, despite strong reviews and winning Best Single Drama or Limited Series at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in March, the show’s run has been cut short.

In a statement given to The Independent, a BBC spokesperson said: “We’re hugely grateful to Steven Knight and the cast and crew for bringing This Town to life – in no small part due to ­Steven’s passion for the West Midlands.”