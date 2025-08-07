BBC axes critically acclaimed drama from Peaky Blinders creator after just one series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has cancelled its acclaimed new drama This Town, created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, after just one series.

The show, which takes its name from The Specials’ song “Ghost Town,” is set in the West Midlands during the 1980s and focuses on a group of young people who immerse themselves in the region's burgeoning music scene amid a backdrop of social unrest.

However, despite strong reviews and winning Best Single Drama or Limited Series at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in March, the show’s run has been cut short.

In a statement given to The Independent, a BBC spokesperson said: “We’re hugely grateful to Steven Knight and the cast and crew for bringing This Town to life – in no small part due to ­Steven’s passion for the West Midlands.

“We look forward to working with him on new projects in the future and we’re in talks about what’s next.”

The show had reportedly lost more than a million viewers during the six weeks it was on air, having attracted 3.2 million viewers for its premiere in March.

A source allegedly told The Sun that the cancellation isn’t due to Knight’s busy schedule, which includes writing the new James Bond film, or the unavailability of Downton Abbey actor Michelle Dockery, who plays a lead role in the show.

Knight, who also released his period boxing drama A Thousand Blows in February, was announced as the writer for the new Bond movie earlier this month.

As previously reported, the film will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Variety reports that Knight will provide the screenplay for the film, which will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman on behalf of Amazon MGM Studios.

As well as creating Peaky Blinders, Knight is also known for writing films such as Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke.

His most recent screenplay to be produced was Maria, the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas, which starred Angelina Jolie and was directed by Pablo Larraín.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Knight said writing a Bond film “has always been on my bucket list”.

“It's fantastic to be invited to do it – I can't wait to get started,” he added. "I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder."

Knight has also completed work on a Peaky Blinders film, which will be released on Netflix later this year under the title The Immortal Man.

Speaking to The Independent in March, he said “What fans can expect is something completely phenomenal. I know, I would say that – but we’ve got the best actors and the best cast you could possibly get in one place.”

Joining lead star Cillian Murphy in the film are new cast members Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson.