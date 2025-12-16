ITV unveil cast for ambitious Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The highly anticipated trailer for Corriedale, the special crossover episode uniting Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has unveiled a dramatic multi-vehicle collision and confirmed an expanded cast.

The preview plunges viewers into the chaotic aftermath of a devastating crash on a country road near the village of Hotten, where characters from both ITV soaps desperately call for assistance amidst the darkness as emergency services arrive.

The clip confirms that 13 additional residents will feature in the hour-long special, joining previously announced fan favourites such as David Platt, Tracy Barlow, Liam Cavanagh, Aaron Dingle, and Lisa Swain.

Scenes depict Corrie's Shona and David Platt (Julia Goulding and Jack P Shepherd) receiving roadside treatment from Emmerdale paramedic Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant).

As Corrie's Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) takes charge, Carla Connor (Alison King) attempts to calm an individual, while trainee paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) assists casualties alongside Emmerdale's Cain Dingle.

Flipped and burning vehicles are visible across the road, with the trailer also showing Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) at Hotton General Hospital, comforting a distressed Shona.

The preview concludes with Kevin and Abi Webster (Michael Le Vell and Sally Carman-Duttine) searching for Debbie Webster at the crash site, as Emmerdale's Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) calls out for Aaron alongside Joseph Tate (Ned Porteous).

This hour-long event is scheduled to air on January 5 at 8pm on ITVX, following half-hour episodes of Emmerdale at 7pm and Coronation Street at 7.30pm.

An earlier press release for Corriedale states that the production crew have embarked on an “ambitious stunt that will have everlasting consequences” for those involved.

Iain Macleod, ITV Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, said in a statement that the episode had generated a “massive buzz” around the Leeds and Manchester filming sites.

“As a soap fan myself, I think my head is going to explode when the episode airs next year. It will be mind-blowing, historical and unmissable,” said Macleod.

The episode will usher in a new era for ITV’s schedule, with each show screening 30 minute episodes every weekday, Emmerdale at 8pm and Coronation Street at 8:30pm.