ITV's Emmerdale is set to deliver a year of high drama, featuring a prostate cancer diagnosis, a human trafficking plotline, and the much-anticipated return of a fan-favourite character promising a "sensational comeback".

These revelations follow Monday night’s dramatic Corriedale crossover episode, which saw residents from both Emmerdale and Coronation Street converge after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Dingle family is at the heart of some of the most devastating upcoming events. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw confirmed: "The Dingle family are set to face huge repercussions and Cain is at the centre of a major prostate cancer storyline spanning across 2026."

Adding to their woes, Cain’s diagnosis will coincide with Moira’s arrest for human trafficking, a development expected to severely test their already complex marriage.

Meanwhile, the truth behind John Sugden’s death is poised to unravel.

The crossover special concluded with John found shot, and viewers later learned his sister, Victoria, was responsible. Shaw explained: "The truth about John’s death will be revealed, as Victoria’s clever deception, making John’s death look like suicide, will unravel."

Evil Joe Tate, armed with damning video evidence, plans to exploit this secret to gain control of Butler’s Farm, while Robert Sugden attempts to protect Victoria by planting evidence.

Further mysteries are also on the horizon.

'Corriedale' killed off 'Emmerdale's John Sugden and 'Coronation Street's Billy Mayhew ( ITV )

In the coming weeks, flashback episodes will finally reveal the killer of Ray Walters from a pool of multiple suspects. Paddy Kirk’s emotional search for his missing father, Bear Wolf – who was killed by Celia Daniels – will also bring his mental health struggles back into focus.

The return of Graham Foster, nearly six years after his supposed death, is set to have "massive repercussions". He made a surprise appearance at the end of the crossover episode, stating on the phone: "I am terminating the contract. I’ve got something I need to do."

Shaw elaborated: "His return will have massive repercussions for both Kim Tate, with whom he shares a complex love and hate relationship, and Rhona Goskirk, who was about to run away with him." The storyline will explore what happened to Graham and whether Joe Tate can forgive his father-figure for allowing him to believe he was dead.

Finally, Charity Dingle’s pregnancy secret is nearing exposure. Mackenzie Boyd believes he is the father, but the baby is, in fact, Ross Barton’s. Shaw warned: "With the baby due in spring, the birth may be the event that finally exposes all of Charity’s secrets."

Emmerdale continues to air weekday nights at 8pm on ITV1 and STV, forming part of ITV’s new "soap power hour" scheduling.