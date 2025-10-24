TikTok star Emman Atienza’s cause of death confirmed as tributes pour in for teen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok star Emman Atienza has died by suicide at age 19.

The influencer was the daughter of Filipino TV personality Kuya Kim Atienza and health guru Felicia Atienza.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that she died by suicide October 22 at her home in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman,” Atienza’s parents announced Friday in an Instagram post.

“She brought so much joy, laughter and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her.”

open image in gallery TikTok star Emman Atienza has died at age 19 ( Instagram/@emmanatienza )

open image in gallery Emman Atienza's family posted an emotional statement on Instagram after her death ( Instagram/@kuyakim_atienza )

The statement continued, “Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.

“To honor Emman’s memory we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

The post was shared by her dad, who presents for 24 Oras and 24 Oras Weekend, her mom, and her siblings Jose and Eliana.

Tributes to Atienza poured in across the internet from fans leaving comments on the latest TikTok shared Wednesday to her account, where she had over 944,000 followers.

“It honestly felt like losing a very close friend, RIP Emman,” one wrote. Another remembered her as a “ray of sunshine.”

One TikTok user wrote, “This one really hit me. It’s scary how someone can seem so happy and still be hurting so deeply inside. Please, always be kind. We never know the battles people are fighting quietly.”

Atienza, who moved to Los Angeles over the summer, was known for posting about her lifestyle on TikTok. She also spoke openly about mental health and pushed back on the conservative values held in the Philippines.

In November 2024, Atienza faced backlash after she posted about a lavish dinner with her friends, causing fans to accuse her of flaunting her wealth. Atienza deleted the post and took a hiatus from social media.

In the wake of the tragedy, fans are now debating whether Atienza was a victim of cyberbullying and what role the controversy played in her death.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.