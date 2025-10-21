Twitch issues statement after popular creator Emiru grabbed by fan at TwitchCon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twitch has condemned the “unacceptable and deeply upsetting” behavior of a fan, who was filmed inappropriately grabbing popular streamer Emiru at TwitchCon 2025.

Cosplayer and videogamer Emiru, real name Emily-Beth Schunk, was hosting a fan meet-and-greet at the streamer’s annual convention on Friday, when she was allegedly assaulted by a fan.

In a fan-captured video of the incident shared on X, the 27-year-old creator is seen speaking to a fan when a tall man swiftly approaches her and grabs her. He leans over and appears to try to kiss her before she screams out, causing her security guard to leap into action and shove the man away.

Following the incident, Emiru shared her account of what had happened, explaining that she initially thought the man might have been TwitchCon staff.

“He’s walking with a purpose,” she recalled on a livestream, according to IGN. “And then he leans in like he’s going to tell me something.”

Popular Twitch streamer Emiru appeared at TwitchCon over the weekend, where she was inappropriately grabbed by a fan ( emiru.jpg/Instagram )

She added that she was “freaked out because he grabbed me. That’s not normal.”

“And then he grabs my face, and he leans in, lips puckered, and tries to kiss me and I start screaming,” she claimed. “You can’t hear it in the clip, but I’m f***ing screaming my head off.

“Twitch security is nowhere near me. I can see them, but they don’t do anything,” Emiru alleged. “My security jumps up and shoves the guy away from me, and he’s allowed to walk away and leave. No one in Twitch staff came up to me to see what was going on.”

Twitch addressed the situation Saturday in a statement shared on X, noting that “the safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority.”

“The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high-profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting,” the post read.

“In line with existing TwitchCon security protocols, law enforcement and event security were on site and responded to the incident. We immediately blocked this individual from returning to the TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events. We are coordinating with the impacted creator’s team and, per our standard protocols, continue to cooperate with any law enforcement investigations,” the company added.

“It’s really important to us that our creators enjoy their experience at TwitchCon and feel safe. We regret that their experience was disrupted by this horrible incident.”

The Independent has contacted Twitch for additional information.

Emiru is famous for dressing as popular video game characters while hosting video game livestreams. She first started posting on Twitch in 2015, with her content primarily focused on League of Legends gameplay. By 2022, she joined Esports website Cloud9 and expanded her content to include conversational “Just Chatting” videos and cosplay. She has since amassed nearly 2 million followers on Twitch and nearly 1.5 million on YouTube.