Emily Clarkson announces birth of second child after difficult pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jeremy Clarkson’s eldest daughter Emily announced the birth of her second child after experiencing a difficult pregnancy.

The podcast host, 30, shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Saturday (28 December), along with two photos of her holding the newborn baby girl.

"She’s here – Xanthe Fiadh Andrew arrived a few days ago and just brought the sunshine with her. We are all so happy,” she wrote.

The name “Xanthe” is of Greek origin and stems from the word “xanthos”, meaning “bright”, while the Irish name Fiadh comes from the word for “untamed” or “wild”.

Emily and her husband, Alex Andrew, welcomed their first child Arlo Rose in February 2023.

The daughter of the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter previously revealed she had experienced a number of challenges during her pregnancy.

Calling it "the hardest thing I have ever been through", she disclosed that she had been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Emily said last week on Instagram that by 16 weeks, she weighed less than she had before she was pregnant, had been taken to hospital for dehydration, and felt “physically sick” at the mere thought of certain foods, such as an avocado, and simple things such as “the smell of my daughter’s hair”.

The ordeal was so severe that it brought on prenatal depression, she said: "It has been the hardest thing I have ever been through, harder in my second pregnancy than my first, due largely to the devastating guilt I felt not being able to be there in the way I wanted for my first daughter whilst making my second."

Emily said her physical symptoms did get "slightly easier" but that she had not had a vegetable, drank a glass of water or had a day unmedicated in nine months.

She also said the consistent vomiting had caused thoracic outlet syndrome, which compressed the nerves and arteries in her neck, causing numbness in her arms.

The podcaster thanked those who have supported her during such a difficult time, and hopes that sharing her issues will help others better support if someone they know experiences hyperemesis gravidarum.

After sharing her happy news, she was flooded with messages of congratulations from friends and fans, including former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James, who wrote: "So so happy for you! Congratulations Em and Alex and welcome to the world Xanthe."

“God I’m so happy for you!” wrote Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan. “I hope you feel better and can enjoy your two gorgeous girls.”

Gemma Styles, podcast host and sister of pop star Harry Styles, said: “Huge congrats Em and family. Enjoy the bubble.”