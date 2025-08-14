Elizabeth McGovern wishes her Downton Abbey character ‘had more interesting stories’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Cora Crawley the Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey, has said that she wishes her character had “more interesting” storylines.

The 64-year-old plays a wealthy heiress who brings her substantial dowry to the titular estate, funding its operations. However, her character offers a more muted presence in contrast to others, such as Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley.

McGovern reflected on the role’s difficulties and the lack of agency afforded to Cora as part of the show.

“I wish at times she could have had more interesting stories,” she told The Guardian. But she suggested that it would have been inappropriate for her to have “any more political or social power, because it just wouldn’t be accurate to the time”.

The Once Upon a Time in America actor said that it was challenging to experience the restrictions placed on women.

Asked if she struggled to play the character, she admitted: “At times, yes.”

“I think as a contemporary woman, it is hard to feel the straitjacket of that period,” she explained.

The popular period drama ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015 and spawned two films, Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), with a third, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, to be released in September this year.

Actor wishes her character’s role was ‘more interesting’ ( Carnival Films )

Dame Maggie Smith played a key part in the show’s success and was beloved to its fandom. She died in September last year, aged 89. McGovern said the Harry Potter star’s presence “permeates” filming to this day.

“She’s still very much in the atmosphere,” she said. “I don’t feel there’s a big hole. In fact, in some ways, it sort of freed up the rest of the narrative to have a flow, because it’s not stopping for her moments. But everything she represents is there. She’s in every room, in every interaction, so it’s not like she’s not there. It’s a weird thing.”

McGovern is a celebrated actor whose credits include Once Upon a Time in America (1984), and Ragtime (1981) for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.