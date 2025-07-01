Fans find it ‘hard to say goodbye’ as Downton Abbey releases final film trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downton Abbey fans are emotional after the trailer for the last film in the period drama series was released.

The new full trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, set in the 1930s, shows all the familiar faces returning to their beloved estate as Downton Abbey is soon to be passed from the 7th Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), to his daughter Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery).

However, news of her divorce from Matthew Goode’s Henry Talbot might put her impending stewardship in jeopardy. At a social event, a new character played by Joely Richardson asks Lady Mary to leave immediately, announcing: “She’s divorced!”

open image in gallery News of Lady Mary’s divorce from Henry Talbot might put her impending stewardship of Downton Abbey in jeopardy ( Focus Features )

The trailer also shows the return of Paul Giamatti as Harold Levinson, with some bad news for sister and Countess of Grantham, Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern).

As in the previous trailer, it appears the family’s financial troubles might see them sell and leave the abbey for good, as Robert is seen kissing the wall of the building and walking away from it.

Fans were sentimental as they remembered Dame Maggie Smith’s iconic Violet Crawley, as a shot showed a portrait of Violet displayed on a wall inside the stately Yorkshire home.

open image in gallery Fans were sentimental as they remembered Dame Maggie Smith’s iconic Violet Crawley ( Focus Features )

“As a huge fan of Downton Abbey, it’s incredibly hard to say goodbye. This show and the movies has been a part of my life for so many years, it truly became like a second family, with characters I’ve grown to love deeply. Every story deserves an ending, and though it’s difficult, especially with the loss of the incomparable Maggie Smith, I’m grateful that Violet’s chapter was beautifully closed while she was still with us. In many ways, it feels like the right time to let go,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Absolutely cannot wait to see this! Though I don't want it to end. Make a prequel with Maggie Smith's character as a young woman,” wrote another.

Fans also appreciated the change in the once-contentious dynamic between sisters Mary and Edith (Laura Carmichael), which now seemed much warmer.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “When Mary finds herself in a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.”

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons on ITV, from 2010 to 2015. The first spin-off film was released in 2019, followed by A New Era in 2022.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in cinemas on 12 September.