Edith Bowman begs for return of case containing Grandad’s ashes

Scottish broadcaster Edith Bowman has issued a tearful plea for the return of a stolen suitcase containing her grandfather’s ashes. The bag was reportedly taken during a train journey from London Paddington to Kemble, a village in the Cotswolds, on Friday.

The 52-year-old initially took to Instagram stories to express her frustration. In her first video, she stated: "I just got on a train at London Paddington – 9.32 am to Cheltenham and got off at Kemble, and some f***** has stolen my case."

She urged the individual responsible to "return it to the nearest station," adding: "There’s CCTV, so we’re on the case and British Transport Police is being informed."

Ms Bowman’s tone shifted to distress as she realised the profound sentimental value of the suitcase’s contents. Choking back tears in a subsequent post, she revealed: "I’ve just realised what’s in my bag is a jewellery box, and in that jewellery box are some really lovely personal things. In particular, a pinkie ring that’s got my grandad’s ashes in it."

The presenter appealed for anyone who might have seen someone disembarking a train at Didcot Parkway, Reading or Swindon with "an old school case that’s green, dark green with brown straps" to get in touch. She later shared a photo of the distinctive luggage, specifying potential sightings on a GWR train at Reading (09.58), Didcot Parkway (10.11), and Swindon (10.30).

Edith shared a profound bond with ‘Grandad Bowman’, spending weekends at his Fife hotel as her parents worked.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2015 she said: "I adored Grandad Bowman. He looked after me at weekends when Mum and Dad were working, and he’d make me oatcakes smothered with Dairy Lea, and a cup of hot milk, before reading me bedtime stories.”

At seven, Edith's grandfather suffered a stroke, leaving him only able to use one arm. Not expected to survive, he remarkably lived another 27 years.

Edith was present during his final moments, a difficult memory she nonetheless cherishes. "We were at a cousin’s wedding when we got the call to say he’d been taken into hospital. As he lay dying, I collected some pictures and candles to brighten up his room, and played his favourite Al Jolson songs. It was hard, but I’m glad I was there."

Ms Bowman is widely recognised for her work hosting BBC Radio 1 shows from 2003 to 2014. She currently presents the podcast Soundtracking, which launched in 2016.