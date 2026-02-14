Edith Bowman begs for return of case containing Grandad’s ashes
The presenter has urged anyone who has seen ‘an old school case that’s green, dark green with brown straps’ to get in touch
Scottish broadcaster Edith Bowman has issued a tearful plea for the return of a stolen suitcase containing her grandfather’s ashes. The bag was reportedly taken during a train journey from London Paddington to Kemble, a village in the Cotswolds, on Friday.
The 52-year-old initially took to Instagram stories to express her frustration. In her first video, she stated: "I just got on a train at London Paddington – 9.32 am to Cheltenham and got off at Kemble, and some f***** has stolen my case."
She urged the individual responsible to "return it to the nearest station," adding: "There’s CCTV, so we’re on the case and British Transport Police is being informed."
Ms Bowman’s tone shifted to distress as she realised the profound sentimental value of the suitcase’s contents. Choking back tears in a subsequent post, she revealed: "I’ve just realised what’s in my bag is a jewellery box, and in that jewellery box are some really lovely personal things. In particular, a pinkie ring that’s got my grandad’s ashes in it."
The presenter appealed for anyone who might have seen someone disembarking a train at Didcot Parkway, Reading or Swindon with "an old school case that’s green, dark green with brown straps" to get in touch. She later shared a photo of the distinctive luggage, specifying potential sightings on a GWR train at Reading (09.58), Didcot Parkway (10.11), and Swindon (10.30).
Edith shared a profound bond with ‘Grandad Bowman’, spending weekends at his Fife hotel as her parents worked.
Speaking to The Guardian in 2015 she said: "I adored Grandad Bowman. He looked after me at weekends when Mum and Dad were working, and he’d make me oatcakes smothered with Dairy Lea, and a cup of hot milk, before reading me bedtime stories.”
At seven, Edith's grandfather suffered a stroke, leaving him only able to use one arm. Not expected to survive, he remarkably lived another 27 years.
Edith was present during his final moments, a difficult memory she nonetheless cherishes. "We were at a cousin’s wedding when we got the call to say he’d been taken into hospital. As he lay dying, I collected some pictures and candles to brighten up his room, and played his favourite Al Jolson songs. It was hard, but I’m glad I was there."
Ms Bowman is widely recognised for her work hosting BBC Radio 1 shows from 2003 to 2014. She currently presents the podcast Soundtracking, which launched in 2016.
