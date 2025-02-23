Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fan favourite Vicki Fowler will return to Eastenders for the first time in 20 years.

The character, who will now be played by Andor star Alice Haig, is the love child of teen mum Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully) and Dirty Den Watts (Leslie Grantham). She left Albert Square for sunnier pastures in 2004, departing for Australia to live and work with her long-term partner Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker).

When she returns to the Square with a new man, Ross, and his son, Joel, it causes quite the shock to sister Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Spencer’s brother Alfie (Shane Richie).

Of course, she returns under far from happy circumstances, as Vicki is back in the UK to attend her uncle Martin’s funeral following the explosive events of last week’s episode.

In the 40th anniversary special, viewers watched as Martin finally declared his love for Stacey and even asked her to marry him.

Martin, however, was soon struck down by a large metal beam in the aftermath of Queen Victoria pub explosion, after he had entered the wreckage to rescue Stacey.

He regained consciousness and was being looked after by paramedics, but when the medics removed the beam, complications caused Martin to have a cardiac arrest and die, while a distraught Stacey watched on.

Fans watching the episode said they were “traumatised” by the scenes and the killing-off of Bye’s iconic character.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Vicki was previously played by Samantha Leigh Martin in 1994 and Scarlett Alice Johnson in 2004, with Haig now stepping into the part.

Haig – who also starred in Rain Dogs, said: “I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as EastEnders!

“It’s so cool to be playing a character like Vicki – we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead.”

Alex Walkinshaw, best known for his roles as Dale Smith on ITV’s The Bill and Adrian “Fletch” Fletcher in BBC medical dramas Casualty and Holby City, will play her new boyfriend, Ross.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Walkinshaw described his character as “a decent, hardworking family man, he always puts family first, and he is very in love with Vicki, but it’s not always plain sailing”.

Meanwhile, newcomer Max Murray will be stepping into the role of Ross’s teenage son, Joel.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said of the castings: “We’re delighted to have the very talented Alice, Alex and Max with us.

“Vicki is back under the most tragic of circumstances, representing her distraught mum Michelle, and she’s changed a lot since we last saw her. We’re excited to let viewers get reacquainted with Vicki and to introduce Ross and Joel to the Square. It won’t be long before Vicki and this new branch of the Fowler family are making waves in Walford.”

open image in gallery Martin Fowler on ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be a drama-filled next few episodes as the Walford residents pay tribute to the much-loved Fowler.

Fowler was one of the soap’s most cherished characters since he was the first baby born on the programme in August 1985.

He was the son of Pauline and Arthur Fowler and was played by several actors over the past 40 years, with James Bye taking over from James Alexandrou, who had played the character from 1996 to 2007, in 2014.