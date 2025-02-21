Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders viewers were left divided over the outcome of a public vote in which Denise was forced to choose between her lovers Jack and Ravi.

In an interactive twist for its 40th anniversary, fans were asked to choose whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) would reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Last year, Denise and Jack’s troubled marriage fell apart when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), which ended in a brawl.

But matters were complicated when Denise rekindled her romance with Ravi, a man with a troubled past, on Christmas Day. The situation was further muddied by the fact that Ravi had been in a serious relationship with Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Viewers ultimately decided she should be with Jack. This left Ravi supporters furious as they lashed out on social media.

“I want to see the actual results because I still can’t believe boring Jack won?” wrote one person.

Another added: “All those people out there saying that now Denise has Jack from the vote and calling for Ravi and Priya to reunite. Wake up! This is EastEnders, not a fairytale. They'll probably be lucky to see Christmas now let alone be a couple.”

Some voted for Jack because they believed Ravi should be with his ex Priya, while one pointed out: “People not understanding we voted Jack cos Denise is a bore and Ravi deserves better”.

Others were unapologetic: “Well I’m happy Denise and Jack are together again. Yes I voted Jack!“

Viewers also decided Sonia’s baby will be called Julia in honour of EastEnders creator Julia Smith. Martin Fowler (James Alexandrou) was killed off after he finally declared his love for Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and even asked her to marry him. It was too late for the on-off couple after the effects of crush syndrome flooded his body with toxins causing a cardiac arrest.

The popular soap first aired on 19 February 1985 and has gone on to become a mainstay of British television.