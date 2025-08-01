Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Ricky Champ, known for his role as Stuart Highway, is returning to the BBC soap three years after he exited the programme.

The 45-year-old actor made his Albert Square debut in 2018 as the brother to Callum Highway. Stuart was initially a villain, famously beating up Ben Mitchell and leaving him for dead.

Champ’s character later underwent a redemption arc and became a fan favourite before the actor left the soap alongside his onscreen wife Rainie Cross (Tanya Franks) in 2022.

According to The Sun, Champ will return to EastEnders in the near future for a limited period contract to bring some drama to Albert Square, seven years after he first arrived in Walford.

Stuart’s five years on the square saw him work in the local funeral parlor, Coker & Mitchell, before retraining in taxidermy.

Champ’s biggest storylines involved his character being diagnosed with male breast cancer and subsequently battling postnatal depression after welcoming his son Roland.

Stuart struggled to speak to his wife, Rainie, about his depression, and she eventually left Walford with their child after Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) gave her an ultimatum.

Ricky Champ as Stuart Highway in 'EastEnders' ( BBC )

As Stuart struggled with his mental health, his brother Callum (Tony Clay) and his grandmother Vi (Gwen Taylor) were shocked to discover the taxidermist had been arranging his own funeral.

Rainie later returned to the square and convinced her husband to get treatment. The couple then moved out of Walford together to work on their marriage.

Back in 2023, Champ hinted at his return to Albert Square in an interview with MyLondon.

“The door is open and that was a discussion that we had when we decided it was time for Stuart to leave, to be rested,” he said.

“He's not dead, so who knows what the future will bring but not for a while I don't think.”

Fans were quick to speculate that Stuart’s forthcoming storylines could be connected to the return of Max Branning (Jake Wood), who was confirmed to be making his way back to Walford this July.

Wood said: “I’m excited to see what he’s been up to, and what is next for the character, but if his last 15 years in the square are anything to go by, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos.”