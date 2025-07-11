Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Jake Wood is set to make a stunning return EastEnders as Max Branning later this year.

Wood, 52, left the BBC soap in 2021 when his character’s affair with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) ended, after she revealed her true feelings for her husband Mick (Danny Dyer).

Max’s return to the soap comes after it was announced that his son Oscar would also return to the soap, played by Pierre Moullier, after eight years away, having previously been portrayed by Gabriel Miller-Williams, Neo Hall and Charlee Hall.

Wood said: “I’m over the moon to be coming home to Walford. Max has got lots of unresolved drama with many characters, so I’m sure he’ll be busy.

“I’m excited to see what he’s been up to, and what is next for the character, but if his last 15 years in the square are anything to go by, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos.”

One of Max’s best-known storylines in the soap saw his long-running affair with daughter-in-law Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) revealed on Christmas Day in 2007, while he was dressed as Father Christmas.

Max will return to Albert Square to find his daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) expected to marry into the Beales, Stacey widowed, and a secret daughter with ex-lover Linda yet to be discovered.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Wood said his return to the show was “quite emotional” and added it felt “like a very warm hug”.

Wood, right, and Moullier (Max Branning and his on-show son, Oscar) will both return to the show ( BBC )

He said: “I just felt like it was the right time.

“I spoke to so many people there, they’re just loving being there at the moment, I had a meeting with the new executive, Ben Wadey, back in January, and we went for lunch, and he just sort of outlined all of his ideas.”

He continued: “There’s just so many characters that Max has got drama with, so it felt like the right time to go back and mix things up a bit.”

Wood went on to say his character’s return would be “high, high, high drama” and added that it would not be “friendly and warm”.

EastEnders executive producer Wadey said: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Jake Wood back to the role of Max Branning.

“Whilst his character has only been away from Albert Square for four years, Walford, and the lives of those who live in it, have changed immensely.

“Max has a lot of unfinished business, but whether he is welcomed by his family remains to be seen.

“However, with a past as chequered as Max’s, it’s fair to say that many Walford residents will not be pleased to see him, putting the Brannings back at the heart of the square, and the drama, this year.”

Wood’s character first arrived in Walford in June 2006, bringing his then wife Tanya and their daughters Lauren and Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) with him.

Max will return briefly in autumn, before making a permanent return later in the year.