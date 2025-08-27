Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey has celebrated his return to the BBC series, 22 years after he officially left.

The actor reprised the role of Dr Anthony Trueman in Monday night’s episode (25 August), and said he is full of “gratitude” that he gets to “revisit a career-defining character”.

Bailey made his debut as the Albert Square medic in December 2000 before leaving as full-time cast member three years later – but returned briefly in 2004, 2005 and 2014.

Ahead of his return, he shared an Instagram photo of his leaving gift from 2003 – an Albert Square road sign with signed messages from his former co-stars, including Pam St Clement (Pat Butcher), Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher), Sid Owen (Ricky Butcher), Lucy Speed (Natalie Evans) and Elaine Lordan (Lynne Slater).

“When you’re gifted one of these signs, it tends to mean that you’re leaving Eastenders for good – that’s what I thought at the time,” he wrote.

“I’ve often read it – always with a smile – a reminder of a happy, memorable chapter in my life and the great people, some who have passed on, that made the experience truly special.”

The actor said he “never dreamt” that he’d be back, adding: “But now I am, it feels right and I’m really enjoying reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.”

open image in gallery Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) reunites with former lover Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) in ‘EastEnders’ return ( BBC )

He wrote on X/Twitter: “I’m really happy to be playing Anthony again. Full of gratitude and excitement now. Here we go.”

When his comeback was announced last month, Bailey said it was “an unexpected treat to return to EastEnders“, while describing his reunion with onscreen father Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman) as “wonderful”.

“He’s such a big part of my journey as an actor and I loved filming my first scenes with him after so long,” Bailey continued.

Among the character’s biggest storylines was an on-off relationship with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). After this ended, Anthony started an affair with Kat’s daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan).

open image in gallery Nicholas Bailey shares ‘EastEnders’ leaving gift he received in 2003 to mark soap return ( Instagram )

Zoe returned to the soap in June after 20 years, with actor Ryan declaring it “the right time” to reprise the role.

Ryan told the BBC: “I’d already been thinking about a return because I’d met up with Kacey Ainsworth (Little Mo) and Kim Medcalf (Sam Mitchell) and we were reminiscing our fond memories of the show – and I’d also joined social media and saw that there was still a lot of love for the character.”

Ryan credited executive producer Ben Wadey’s arrival with prompting her to return as he “was keen to explore the potential” of a comeback for Zoe.

“He was such a massive fan of Zoe and the Slaters, so both of our worlds aligned at the right time, and I’m so excited to be back.”

Wadey said: “Before I even stepped into the role, Zoe Slater was on my wish-list of returnees as, although we haven’t seen her on screen for 20 years, her character has transcended time due to her popular storylines.”