Gemma Bissix is set to reprise her role as Clare Bates in EastEnders this spring, returning for a brief but “emotional” reunion with Nigel Bates as part of the BBC soap's ongoing dementia storyline.

The 42-year-old actress last appeared in Albert Square in 2008, following a nearly decade-long absence.

Her character departed Walford later that same year. This upcoming return, almost two decades on, is prompted by news of her estranged stepfather’s deteriorating dementia.

“It was a real pleasure to be asked to reprise the role of Clare for Nigel’s storyline. I was hoping to get the call as I think the fans wanted EastEnders to revisit their relationship,” Bissix said.

“Nigel and Clare were a formidable pairing in the ’90s with a very unique stepfather/stepdaughter relationship. It has been so great to reconnect with Paul (Bradley) and Karen (Henthorn) after all these years, and it’s crazy how time felt like it had stopped when we did.

“I grew up on the set of EastEnders and essentially learned my craft there, so it’s been a real full-circle moment. Whilst it will be an emotional reunion, I hope the viewers will be pleased to see Clare and Nigel on screen together once again.”

In recent episodes of the soap, viewers saw Nigel’s carers – his wife Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) – decide to place him in a residential home after he was found underwater and unconscious in a bath.

As she returns to the soap, Clare is said to be “essential” in helping Nigel’s loved ones to decide what is best for him in the next stage of his dementia care.

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “We always knew we wanted to bring Clare Bates back to Walford as we continue Nigel’s storyline, and I’m delighted that Gemma said yes.

“The stepfather and daughter duo share a complicated history and have been estranged for many years, but it was essential for us to revisit this relationship as Nigel’s dementia progresses and the family start to consider his additional care needs.”

Bissix made her first appearance in Albert Square as Clare in 1993, as the daughter of Debbie Bates (Nicola Duffett).

Nigel and Debbie tied the knot in 1994 but she was killed off in a hit-and-run a year later, and Nigel was given full custody of Clare.

In 1998, Nigel met his current wife Julie and later that year they left Walford with Clare to move to Scotland together.

Bradley’s character returned to the long-running soap after 26 years on December 24 2024, and he has since been struggling with young onset dementia.

EastEnders has worked with Dementia UK for the ongoing storyline, which has also seen returns from popular characters such as Debbie Bates, Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement) and Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) in the form of hallucinations, as Nigel experiences worsening dementia symptoms.

EastEnders is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.