Beloved EastEnders character to return to soap 21 years after death

Beloved EastEnders character Barry Evans is set to make a poignant return to Albert Square, appearing alongside Pat Butcher as part of an unfolding dementia storyline centred on Nigel Bates.

Shaun Williamson’s character met his demise on 2 January 2004 after being pushed from a cliff by his wife Janine Butcher.

However, he will soon feature as a vision within the iconic Queen Vic pub.

His appearance alongside Pam St Clement’s Pat will occur as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify.

Nigel, played by Paul Bradley, rejoined the long-running BBC soap on Christmas Eve 2024 after a 26-year absence.

His current storyline explores the progressive neurological condition.

open image in gallery Janine (Charlie Brooks) killed Barry (Shaun Williamson) in a 2004 episode ( BBC )

Williamson, 60, said: “It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting!

“I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria, but it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode.

“Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!”

Years ago Barry had a feud with his stepmother Pat, who he refused to forgive following her affair with Frank Butcher, but the two will put aside their differences to help Nigel in his time of need in a special episode transmitting next month.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders executive producer said: “I’m delighted to welcome Shaun Williamson back to EastEnders for Nigel’s special episode.

“Barry Evans was renowned for being one of Walford’s unluckiest residents, most notably for his choice of shoes, and so it was a privilege to welcome him back alongside Pat for these special scenes in The Vic.”

open image in gallery Shaun Williamson says it was ‘so great’ to work with old friends and colleagues again

Barry, a hapless minicab boss, first appeared on the soap on 27 December 1994 and had a spate of bad luck, which started with his first wife Natalie (Lucy Speed) leaving him amid an affair with her friend’s boyfriend, and ended with his second wife murdering him.

Feisty matriarch Pat, known for her bright outfits and eccentric earrings, was often seen arguing with Queen Vic landlord Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor).

The character, who became Pat Evans after marrying Barry’s father in 1996, died of cancer on New Year’s Day in 2012 but made a return to Albert Square in May 2016 as a figment of Peggy’s imagination on the night of her death.

EastEnders has been working with Dementia UK on Nigel’s young onset dementia storyline.

The charity said the condition is considered “young onset” when symptoms, including memory loss and personality changes, develop under the age of 65.