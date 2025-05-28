Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders fans are convinced they’ve sussed out the outcome of a shocking cliffhanger that left two characters fighting for their lives.

On Tuesday’s episode (27 May), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) saw their car hurtle over an embankment, leaving their futures uncertain after the unveiling of a shocking family secret led to Zack taking extreme measures.

Zack found out that Teddy’s son Barney was actually his biological son, after which he plotted to escape with the 15-year-old child and start a new life in Inverness, Scotland.

Once Teddy and Barney’s mother Nicola (Laura Doddington) found out, they decided to leave Walford altogether – but their other son Harry (Elijah Holloway) had other plans, deciding to enact revenge on Zack by knocking him unconscious and stowing him in the boot of their car.

Billy and Honey Mitchell (Perry Fenwick and Emma Barton) who were on the way to the cinema with Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) see the car pulled over in a woodland area and intervene. Harry leaves with them, but Teddy, who has been tracking his son using his phone location turns up and decides to confront Zack.

The pair panic and in the ensuing tussle, Zack tries to take control of the steering wheel, which leads to the dramatic tumble into the river below.

While the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans are convinced they’ve figured out who dies.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Teddy is definitely going to die, I know EastEnders too well the good guy always ends up dead.”

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is left shocked at the incident as his father’s life is under threat ( BBC EASTENDERS )

“Zack survives and Teddy’s dead. No other acceptable option,” added another.

"Teddy doesn't get out of that lake alive,” said another.

One viewer wrote: "Ugh Teddy is probably gonna die and Zack will survive even tho it was his fault the car crashed."

Not everyone, however, is convinced, with someone else writing: “I think both will [survive]. That being said Zack could fake his death and return at a later date for Barney as Walford wouldn’t be a safe place for him right now and the Mitchell’s would be after his blood if anything happens to Teddy.”

