Eamonn Holmes shares what he’d ‘go back and change’ after Ruth Langsford divorce
Former ‘This Morning’ host reflected on past in new interview
Almost two years on from his separation from Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes has said he’d improve his work-life balance if he could go back and change things.
The pair, who presented This Morning together from 2005 to 2021, announced their breakup in March 2024 after 14 years of marriage. They started dating in 1996 and have a 23-year-old son.
In a new interview, 66-year-old Holmes reflected on his past, saying that if he could “go back and change anything”, he would “try to find a better balance between my career and my personal life”.
The interview with Mind Jump magazine also notes that a question about the GB News host’s “biggest regret” was left unanswered “intentionally”.
Since the separation, Holmes has been dating relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, while Langsford has said she is enjoying her independence.
“Before, I saw darkness and was thinking, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ but now the fear [has] gone,” she told Woman&Home in November 2025.
"I haven’t been put off having a relationship,” she said. “I haven’t even been put off marriage, but I’m definitely not actively looking, and part of that is because I’ve realised I’m actually quite good on my own.
“I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought.”
Following the divorce announcement, Holmes underwent a double hip replacement and spinal surgery after suffering severe back pain.
“It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it,” he told The Sun at The Irish Post awards at the time.
Holmes, who needs the support of carers due to his health issues, opened up about the experience on Good Morning Britain.
“I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”
Langsford said she found value in counselling after the separation.
“I started counselling when Eamonn and I separated, and I’m still having it. It is very powerful and very useful. It gives me tools to deal with things,” she said.
“My counsellor has probably seen us on TV, but she doesn’t know either of us so doesn’t get involved and doesn’t judge. She just listens and says, ‘Have you thought about this?’ or ‘Why did you feel like that?’ I think I know myself very well, so it has just been calming.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks