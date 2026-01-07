Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost two years on from his separation from Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes has said he’d improve his work-life balance if he could go back and change things.

The pair, who presented This Morning together from 2005 to 2021, announced their breakup in March 2024 after 14 years of marriage. They started dating in 1996 and have a 23-year-old son.

In a new interview, 66-year-old Holmes reflected on his past, saying that if he could “go back and change anything”, he would “try to find a better balance between my career and my personal life”.

The interview with Mind Jump magazine also notes that a question about the GB News host’s “biggest regret” was left unanswered “intentionally”.

Since the separation, Holmes has been dating relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, while Langsford has said she is enjoying her independence.

“Before, I saw darkness and was thinking, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ but now the fear [has] gone,” she told Woman&Home in November 2025.

"I haven’t been put off having a relationship,” she said. “I haven’t even been put off marriage, but I’m definitely not actively looking, and part of that is because I’ve realised I’m actually quite good on my own.

“I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought.”

Following the divorce announcement, Holmes underwent a double hip replacement and spinal surgery after suffering severe back pain.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford separated in 2024 after 14 years of marriage ( YouTube / ITV )

“It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it,” he told The Sun at The Irish Post awards at the time.

Holmes, who needs the support of carers due to his health issues, opened up about the experience on Good Morning Britain.

“I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

Langsford said she found value in counselling after the separation.

“I started counselling when Eamonn and I separated, and I’m still having it. It is very powerful and very useful. It gives me tools to deal with things,” she said.

“My counsellor has probably seen us on TV, but she doesn’t know either of us so doesn’t get involved and doesn’t judge. She just listens and says, ‘Have you thought about this?’ or ‘Why did you feel like that?’ I think I know myself very well, so it has just been calming.”