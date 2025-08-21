Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh and family involved in major car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a serious car crash over the weekend in Rumson, New Jersey.

The 61-year-old actor, who played Dr. Sean McNamara on the six-season medical drama, and four other passengers were reportedly heading northbound on a local street when the car suddenly swerved into the opposing lane before smashing into a utility pole, according to TMZ.

Police told the publication that two people were taken to the hospital after complaining of pain at the scene.

It’s unclear who required medical attention or who was driving the SUV, a 2022 Ford Explorer, but photos of the crash show the front of the car heavily damaged with the front airbags deployed.

“Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home,” Walsh’s representative told The Independent.

open image in gallery Dylan Walsh (pictured in 2009) starred as Dr. Sean McNamara in the six-season medical drama ( Getty Images )

“The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care,” they added.

“They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath.”

The Independent has contacted the Rumson Police Department for comment.

Per local news outlet Towns Of: Monmouth County, NJ, Walsh’s wife, Leslie Bourque, posted about the crash in a since-deleted Facebook post.

“It was our family who was involved in the car accident on River Road yesterday afternoon. We just want to thank everyone who took care of us in this scary time,” Bourque reportedly wrote. “1st of all to the managers/staff at River Point Inn who immediately ran out to make sure we were ok and comfort our kids (literally one lady wrapped her arms around all of us letting us know it would be ok) — bringing ice bags and the fancy Evian water bottle.”

She concluded with an update on the family’s wellbeing, adding: “We are a bit bruised from seatbelts, but grateful for them and air bags which saved our lives. We apologize for anyone who lost power or inconvenience.”

Walsh and Bourque have been married since 2022 and share two children: daughter Amelie Bell, 13, and son Hudson Scott, 12.

He also has two adult children, Thomas and Joanna, from his first marriage to Boogie Nights actor Melora Walters. The former pair were married from 1996 to 2003. He then married actor Joanna Going from 2014 to 2012, with whom he shares daughter Stella, 21.

Walsh is best known for his leading role as Dr. Sean McNara alongside the late Julian McMahon in FX’s Nip/Tuck, which aired from 2003 to 2010.

He’s more recently starred in the CW’s Superman and Lois as General Sam Lane and the police procedural Blue Bloods as Mayor Pete Chase.